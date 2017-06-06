“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
While anything is possible this would involve a big jump than even the NDP last time around. Certainly some Red Tories will probably abandon the united right and likewise he make pick up some dissatisfied dippers, but actually going all the way to winning seems a long shot. Not impossible, but highly unlikely.
He’s going to need more time than he’s got before the next election to rebuild the party. The Liberals have been lost in the wilderness for a long time, now.
Justin Trudeau, like his father, though to a far lesser extent, is once again tainting the Liberal brand in Alberta. That’s not needed in a place where so many have sworn to never, ever vote Liberal again.
I really did like Dr. Swann, but he had no charisma whatsoever. It’s good to see good to see them going with a younger, more dynamic leader. However, I must admit I’m a little worried about how accepting rural Alberta will be of an openly gay leader. It shouldn’t make much difference, as the Liberals have never really attracted the homophobic crowd, anyway. I guess we’ll find out. My (very, very early) prediction is that the Tories/Wild Rose will win in a landslide. But, I was so wrong on the last election, that has to be taken with a grain of salt the size of a saltlick.
I know nothing about the guy. But I do know that the LPA hasn’t a chance of winning power in two years. Liberal is a toxic word in Alberta and rightly so.
The CPA when it is created will win likely north of 70 seats out of 87.
Rachel Notley is “extreme”? For real?
What is the ideological difference between Rachel Notley (who you apparently dislike) and Kathleen Wynne (who you adore)?