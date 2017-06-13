Remember this? I was a kid, but I sure do:
That was October 20, 1973. By November 17, Nixon was declaring that he was “not a crook,” when he was. By July 24, 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Nixon must turn over all of the While House tapes. Three days later, the House Judiciary Committee passed the first of three articles of impeachment. Nixon resigned on August 8, 1974.
So, 292 days after Nixon fired the special prosecutor – as Trump is now clearly readying to to do with special counsel Mueller – he was gone.
I don’t think Trump will make that 292 day mark. But I really, really hope he fires Mueller. It will be the final admission of guilt, and set off a massive constitutional crisis, and paralyze his ability to do anything.
Do it, Unpresident. We dare you. The historical precedent is not in your favour.
“… clearly going to do.”
Really? You have no doubt?
I suspect he’s daring congress to act & feels the House won’t. If the house somehow did act, better to go down now, get his pardon & walk away with the Russia book closed.
this is what Trump is afraid of according to Charles Pierce at Esquire.
We are creeping ever closer to actual evidence that there was Russian ratfcking of the vote totals in the last election. Not long ago, people wouldn’t even suggest that out loud. We were made vulnerable to something like this because of the interference by the Supreme Court in Bush v. Gore, by the curious goings-on in Ohio in 2004, by a relentless campaign to convince the country of an imaginary epidemic of voter fraud, and by a decade of voter suppression by any means necessary. The Russians wanted to undermine the confidence Americans had in their elections? We made it pretty damn easy to do that.