 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


In yesterday walks tomorrow
June 13th, 2017, 7:53 am

Remember this? I was a kid, but I sure do:

InYesterdayWalksTomorrow

That was October 20, 1973. By November 17, Nixon was declaring that he was “not a crook,” when he was. By July 24, 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Nixon must turn over all of the While House tapes. Three days later, the House Judiciary Committee passed the first of three articles of impeachment. Nixon resigned on August 8, 1974.

So, 292 days after Nixon fired the special prosecutor – as Trump is now clearly readying to to do with special counsel Mueller – he was gone.

I don’t think Trump will make that 292 day mark. But I really, really hope he fires Mueller. It will be the final admission of guilt, and set off a massive constitutional crisis, and paralyze his ability to do anything.

Do it, Unpresident. We dare you. The historical precedent is not in your favour.


3 Responses to “In yesterday walks tomorrow”

  1. Gord Tulk says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:45 am

    “… clearly going to do.”

    Really? You have no doubt?

    Reply
  2. James Smith says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I suspect he’s daring congress to act & feels the House won’t. If the house somehow did act, better to go down now, get his pardon & walk away with the Russia book closed.

    Reply
  3. David Ray says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:54 am

    this is what Trump is afraid of according to Charles Pierce at Esquire.

    We are creeping ever closer to actual evidence that there was Russian ratfcking of the vote totals in the last election. Not long ago, people wouldn’t even suggest that out loud. We were made vulnerable to something like this because of the interference by the Supreme Court in Bush v. Gore, by the curious goings-on in Ohio in 2004, by a relentless campaign to convince the country of an imaginary epidemic of voter fraud, and by a decade of voter suppression by any means necessary. The Russians wanted to undermine the confidence Americans had in their elections? We made it pretty damn easy to do that.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 