 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Me? Nominated for what? Hello?
June 5th, 2017, 6:17 am

Just got this note from an old friend, who himself happens to be one of the best lawyers in Canada:

Warren, you see this? You’re being nominated for top 25 most influential lawyers in Canadian Lawyer mag in the Human Rights, Advocacy and Criminal category for your work getting that asshole’s publication banned from Canada Post.

Voting is here.

Wow. Wasn’t expecting this, when I got up this morning!

Per the cliché, it is an honour to be even considered for a category containing so many amazing lawyers, all of whom are a lot more deserving than me. 

Anyway. Pretty cool. My thanks to the academy!

PS – On the neo-Nazi rag: a battle was won, but not the war. We still have many miles to go. Your help would be gratefully received. 


3 Responses to “Me? Nominated for what? Hello?”

  1. Kevin says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Congratulations on the nomination! Here’s hoping for a win!

    Reply
  2. Tom says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:14 am

    You should also be cited for the work you did on taking down the former Ont Ombudsman. Way to go Warren!

    Reply
  3. Howard says:
    May 31, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Congrats

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 