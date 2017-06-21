 


Nazi hunting: today’s events, summarized
June 21st, 2017, 8:07 pm

Lisa being interviewed by CBC outside the courthouse.

What a day!

I have to tell you: when we were before the Justice of the Peace and the Crown early this morning, I wasn’t at all confident we were going to win.  The pre-enquete hearing, as it is called, is not commonplace.  And we were essentially asking the Court to go over the heads of the Toronto Police Service (who had done precisely nothing, for years) and the provincial Attorney-General (ditto) to charge the editor and publisher of the neo-Nazi rag Your Ward News with a criminal offence.  Private prosecutions are pretty rare.

But, in the end, the JP said we were credible witnesses, and that we had “made out a prima facie case.” An order would therefore be made to charge James Sears and Leroy St. Germaine with uttering threats – to wit, saying our family should be “bludgeoned to death.”

I’m very proud of my wife, who handled most of the media with passion and intelligence.  

Just about every media person we spoke to was professional and ethical, and (privately) appalled by how the cops had done zippo, zero, zilch about Your Ward News.  

Here’s just a few of the many, many stories that came out of today’s events.  Now that the battle is underway, there is a lot more to come.

Thanks to all of you who have offered support.  We really appreciate it.


  1. Simon says:
    June 21, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    WK, what’s your theory on why the cops didn’t do anything about this?

  2. Peter says:
    June 22, 2017 at 6:55 am

    Lisa and Warren – congratulations on court’s fair-minded decision that Sears and St. Germaine actually did utter threats against you both(even if their threats were trite and meaningless). As far little Jimmy Sears is concerned – please continue to put as much foot-to-ass as is possible and as frequently as possible. Please know that everyone we know in Leslieville utterly ABHORS this gutless and tiny minded little troll. KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK!!!!!

