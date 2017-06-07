 


Ontario snap election, pro and con
June 7th, 2017, 8:37 am

Rumours are rampant. Tweeters are a-Twitter. Pundits are prognosticating.

Herewith, the Grit pros and cons.

PRO

  • eliminates the PC’s huge financial advantage
  • capitalizes on post-budget bounce
  • potentially catches the opposition off-guard 
  • recognizes that things could get worse the longer they wait

CON

  • we could lose – badly


2 Responses to “Ontario snap election, pro and con”

  1. Gord Tulk says:
    June 7, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I’m hoping the ab NDP do the same (some rumours have been circulating but I doubt it very much) Having the left-wing governments routed in both provinces by the fall would be fantastic.

    Reply
  2. P. Brenn says:
    June 7, 2017 at 9:56 am

    got ya..are liberals ready for election ..appears to be refresh of candidates going on …although pros vs con points are 4 to 1 .. the one’s probablity is high…lose badly

    Reply

