Rumours are rampant. Tweeters are a-Twitter. Pundits are prognosticating.
Herewith, the Grit pros and cons.
PRO
- eliminates the PC’s huge financial advantage
- capitalizes on post-budget bounce
- potentially catches the opposition off-guard
- recognizes that things could get worse the longer they wait
CON
- we could lose – badly
I’m hoping the ab NDP do the same (some rumours have been circulating but I doubt it very much) Having the left-wing governments routed in both provinces by the fall would be fantastic.
got ya..are liberals ready for election ..appears to be refresh of candidates going on …although pros vs con points are 4 to 1 .. the one’s probablity is high…lose badly