Politics when I was growing up: voters voted for someone/something. Politics now: voters vote against someone/something.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 12, 2017
|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Politics in the new era
14 Responses to “Politics in the new era”
Depends on your perspective, no? More and more, we are seeing in places like France, the UK, B.C. and elsewhere is that people are voting for science, for evidence, for rationality. Facts and proof matter. Making it all up & off the cuff are no longer winning.
Um, sorry, disagree.
People, particularly those under 30, increasingly are voting for whomever promises them the most personal gain for the least amount of effort or out of pocket expense on their part. Or IOW, democracy today has become anathema to those famous words by JFK, a Democrat no less: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” Classic example to the contrary: See Bernie Sanders…or the NDP, or, frankly, a growing proportion of so-called Liberals. As someone famously said, to paraphrase: “Socialism is great, until you run out of other peoples’ money to spend.”
And then there’s this disturbing trend, which is a reflection of the greater context of political reality across western democracies…
http://news.nationalpost.com/full-comment/john-carpay-canadian-universities-are-far-too-tolerant-of-obstructionist-behaviour-that-shuts-down-free-speech
“Facts” are quickly, and tragically, becoming whatever the usual suspects of the left scream and yell they are at the world, while they’re smashing the shit out of private and public property in shameless tantrum like fashion to get their way, or else.
Speaking of facts, Bill…
I posted some stuff for you, if you recall the thread. Nothing to say, or did you simply not bother?
I wouldn’t say that about Barack Obama.
“New.”
It’s hard to believe that nobody ever voted against Pierre Elliot Trudeau or John Diefenbaker–or John F. Kennedy or Barry Goldwater. Everyone must recall a father or an uncle who had strong political antipathies.
Disagree completely.
Both on the right and left the hunger is for change. Sanders, trump. It’s why HRC lost and May very nearly did.
It’s why Wynne is toast and BC is deadlocked.
And it’s why Trudeau should be very worried about the NDP.
Gord,
You mean the NDP — the party federally, and provincially in Ontario, that can’t help taking political stances that practically consigns them to the dustbin of political history?
Remember what Talleyrand said.
I’m not saying that they win power federally any more than sanders could win in the US. But they have the potential to get up into the high teens (or higher in some urban centres) especially if jagmeet singh wins the leadership.
And that means a cpc majority.
1979 Canadians voted against PET, 1980 the same folks voted against Joe Clark
There does seem to be a different and more aggressive tone these days.
A little family story, as I vaguely recall and as it was told to me. Picture it: Algoma East, 1958…. My grandmother was Liberal to the core – pounded the pavement for Lester Pearson every election he ever fought. That year an uncle of mine decided to run against Pearson as the PC candidate. Nan was a bit annoyed. Uncle Baz got deservedly creamed, Nan grinned for weeks. Embroidered up a celebratory storm and that year the church got great new altar cloths and vestments for the priests. Rolling pin came out and half the neighbourhood got rhubarb pies, butter tarts and whatnot. Good times.
No negativity, no hostility. Some chuckling and good-natured ribbing, and run-of-the-mill rivalry. Whether it was among the extended family, or among the locals in general, didn’t seem to matter. It seemed like everyone was “allowed” to have an opinion, some people just happened to disagree, and that was ok.
There’s more of a hostile bent now, and I’m as guilty as the next person. I’ll likely join a campaign this coming election for exactly that: to campaign against someone, as opposed to joining to support someone.
In the UK election, 18–24 year olds voted for Labour by a whopping 44%. With 72% turnout. You don’t get numbers from kids unless they’re voting “for” someone/something.
True enough. Except that for the most part they’re voting for a free ride as is the left wont to promise, always at someone else’s expense…inevitably taxpayers.
That would be free tuition and other goodies…