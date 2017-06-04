 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Terror: three things
June 4th, 2017, 8:39 am

My first book was about terrorism.  What I learned:

  1. Don’t give what them what they most want 
  2. Don’t turn more people into terrorists
  3. Don’t hesitate to find terrorists and terminate them

Donald Trump always does one and two. He doesn’t ever do three. 


6 Responses to “Terror: three things”

  1. Gord Tulk says:
    June 4, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Sec def Mattis and HSA head Kelly are doing a vastly better job than obama ever did on item three.

    The intensive screening order that is on its way to being approved by the scotus will help a great deal with all three.

    Reply
  2. Puzzled says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:07 am

    And here I thought he always did three, and never did one and two.

    Reply
  3. doconnor says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:25 am

    He does number 2 all the time with his anti-muslim statements and actions.

    There is every reason the believe he will do number 1 because the terrorist want him to react out of fear, anger and machismo.

    Reply
  4. Charlie says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    1. What is it they want most?
    2. What drives these people to terrorism?
    3. Easier said than done, perhaps?

    We’ve long passed a point of crisis. This is utter pandemonium and I genuinely believe that we’re failing to address the simplest of questions. The consistency by which events like these transpire appear to indicate that there is a disconnect between intention and action when dealing with the catalyst (whatever that may be) to terrorism in western nations.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 