My first book was about terrorism. What I learned:
- Don’t give what them what they most want
- Don’t turn more people into terrorists
- Don’t hesitate to find terrorists and terminate them
Donald Trump always does one and two. He doesn’t ever do three.
Sec def Mattis and HSA head Kelly are doing a vastly better job than obama ever did on item three.
The intensive screening order that is on its way to being approved by the scotus will help a great deal with all three.
Interesting that you are silent on Warren’s comment about the President and points 1 and 2.
And here I thought he always did three, and never did one and two.
He does number 2 all the time with his anti-muslim statements and actions.
There is every reason the believe he will do number 1 because the terrorist want him to react out of fear, anger and machismo.
Then this should do wonders for your blood pressure:
https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/2017/06/03/time-for-a-terrorism-accord-not-a-climate-accord/
1. What is it they want most?
2. What drives these people to terrorism?
3. Easier said than done, perhaps?
We’ve long passed a point of crisis. This is utter pandemonium and I genuinely believe that we’re failing to address the simplest of questions. The consistency by which events like these transpire appear to indicate that there is a disconnect between intention and action when dealing with the catalyst (whatever that may be) to terrorism in western nations.