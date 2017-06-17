Not merely because of what he has done since he became president. But also because of what he did during the election.
It has amazed me, for months, that millions of Americans agree that Russia hacked the 2016 US election – but those same Americans somehow believe that the hack was ineffective. I think that is stupid, basically. If Trump won the presidency with less than 80,000 votes spread over three states, it is frankly idiotic to believe that Russian hacking did not affect the outcome. It did.
Thus, this Esquire piece. Read it. Key excerpt:
In Illinois, investigators found evidence that cyber intruders tried to delete or alter voter data. The hackers accessed software designed to be used by poll workers on Election Day, and in at least one state accessed a campaign finance database. Details of the wave of attacks, in the summer and fall of 2016, were provided by three people with direct knowledge of the U.S. investigation into the matter. In all, the Russian hackers hit systems in a total of 39 states, one of them said. The scope and sophistication so concerned Obama administration officials that they took an unprecedented step — complaining directly to Moscow over a modern-day “red phone.” In October, two of the people said, the White House contacted the Kremlin on the back channel to offer detailed documents of what it said was Russia’s role in election meddling and to warn that the attacks risked setting off a broader conflict.
The Obama people, for reasons known only to themselves, did not take any concrete action. That would turn out to be a fatal error.
There was a massive, coordinated, highly-sophisticated hack. Everyone agrees with that.
Soon enough, people will also come to believe that the hack worked.
Donald Trump being president proves the hack worked. How could he win the three states that put him over the top? The extent of the chicanery will surface at some point but too late to fix the issue at hand now. 2018 is the best opportunity for the electorate to effect change.
and in the Georgia sixth for Tuesday’s runoff the software was hacked and found to be two years out of date running Drupal but the GOP doesn’t care.
Some of the best writing is being done by Charles Pierce in Esquire on politics. Amazing stuff and funny as hell.
Ezra and Rebel media are now so desperate they are breaking up the performance of Julius Caesar in New York. A new low. Sad.
Rubbish. What about the interference in the investigation of HRC during the election? And illegal aliens voting? Etc etc.
Trump is the president of all of the United States – legitimately so.
The United States is now like North Korea, it is basically run by a criminal family.
The crux of the issue here is the fact that the Russians not only waged a full-throttled campaign to influence the election by means of disinformation, but also gained access to vital voting infrastructure with malicious intent.
I don’t understand how anyone could consider the election results are being legitimate when the process itself is being proven to be perverted.
Imagine if the table had been turned and Hilary Clinton had lost the popular vote by millions, but won the Electoral College with the unambiguous interference of a foreign party.
Honestly, how America hasn’t just devolved into all out pandemonium is beyond me.