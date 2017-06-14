From the Washington Post:
The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election is interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of a widening probe that now includes an examination of whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice, officials said.
The move by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to investigate Trump’s conduct marks a major turning point in the nearly year-old FBI investigation, which until recently focused on Russian meddling during the presidential campaign and on whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Investigators have also been looking for any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates, officials said.
Trump had received private assurances from then-FBI Director James B. Comey starting in January that he was not personally under investigation. Officials say that changed shortly after Comey’s firing.
Warren,
Predictable for all and sundry except, of course, himself.
Warren,
Not related but still a good laugh: the feds are spending generously to enlarge the international terminal at Jean-Lesage International Airport here in Quebec City. It will be ready in 2018 for U. S. Customs and Border Protection! Trouble is, they won’t be coming after all.
Plus ça change, etc.
Poor Melania Trump. No sooner does she move into the White House than she may have to pack up and leave. Sad.
The Russian angle is dead. Mueller probably knew that going in and certainly had it confirmed by the FBI et al.
So he moves on to the obstruction issue. Which, when you consider comey’s testimony (that he leaked in order to create Mueller’s job) makes sense. It too is a nothing burger that should take little time to determine.
And then it is onto the real crime – illegal unmasking (politically done rather than for national security)
Regardless of if this leak is actually true, Trump should fire Mueller because he hired people who would leak something like this to the Post.
This deep state leaking is a massive issue BTW. Hundreds of books will be written on it and the threat it poses to the foundations of the US. What’s next? Leaks of the proceedings of the SCOTUS?
Some might say the leaking from the deep state is the rest of the threat Trump posed to the foundations of the US.
I wouldn’t think the revelation of the truth would pose a fundamental threat to a democracy.
No matter how much lipstick you put on a pig, it’s still a pig.
No matter how hard you polish that turd, it’s still a turd.
Hundreds of books will be written about the staggering gullibility of those incapable of distinguishing between actual facts and the Republicans deeply cherished and Fox News deeply promoted alt-facts.
When reality collides with the Republicans, the cognitive dissonance is clearly crippling.