What do you do when the government gives your personal information to a bunch of violence-promoting neo-Nazis?
June 28th, 2017, 8:36 am

Because that’s what the panel investigating Canada Post’s delivery of the violence-promoting hate rag Your Ward News did this morning. And it was what I and others had warned them about, and what they promised never to do. 

If someone now gets hurt or targeted, it’ll be on their heads. 

I plan to raise Hell about this. Stay tuned. 


4 Responses to “What do you do when the government gives your personal information to a bunch of violence-promoting neo-Nazis?”

  1. ABB says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Was this release part of some sort of disclosure requirement, as part of the complaint procedure formalities? Like a pre-discovery exchange of information?

    I feel your stress and exposure. Be well.

    Reply
  2. Matthew says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:57 am

    You can raise hell, but nothing to be done because of the Privacy Act exemptions for data sharing of personal information to be used for a “political purpose”. The law was written to allow exactly this to be done with the data. It has disgusted me for years, the way reams of personal and very private data gets wheeled around the room for ‘political purposes’. Remove that one line from the Act, and personal and private data gains some protection again. Until then, Nazi’s and Gun nuts, right to lifers and ordinary politicians all have shared political purposes.

    Reply
    • Matthew says:
      June 28, 2017 at 10:00 am

      Actually, I think the restrictions on private data were lifted by the Elections Finance Act, not the Privacy act? It is the same law exempting polling companies from the same restrictions. I guess so polling companies can legally receive poltical data for profit? Been awhile since I read them.

      Reply
  3. Kevin says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    What??? No. This can’t possibly mean what I think it does. Can it? That is outrageous.

    Raise hell indeed. And you and yours stay well.

    Reply

