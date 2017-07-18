From our friends at Campaign Research, who are among the (exceedingly small) group who are the best pollsters in Canada.
A War Room/www.warrenkinsella.com exclusive! Comments are open.
PCs WITH 7 POINT LEAD ON LIBERALS IN ONTARIO MAJORITY WANT TO SEE A CHANGE IN GOVERNMENT KEY PRIORITIES: LOWER TAXES, LOWER HYDRO RATES, DEFICIT CONTROL
TORONTO, JULY 12, 2017 – In the sixth wave of the Campaign Research Poll, a provincial online public opinion omnibus survey conducted among a sample of 943 Ontario voters, just fewer than 4 in 10 will vote Progressive Conservative if a provincial vote were held tomorrow (38%), whereas just more than 3 in 10 will vote Liberal (31%). Fewer than a quarter will vote for the NDP (23%) and few will vote Green (6%).
These results are almost identical to those noted last month (June 13, PCs – 38%, Liberals – 30%, NDP – 24%). The PC vote is especially strong among the oldest (46%), males (44%) more so than females (33%), federal Conservatives (93%), those in mid income groups ($60K to $80K – 52%) and in the GTA surrounding Toronto (42%). The Liberal vote is strongest among the youngest (45%), females (36%), rather than males (27%), in the city of Toronto (39%), among federal Liberals (69%), and the wealthy ($80K to $100K – 41%). The NDP vote is common to areas outside the GTA and Toronto (27%), among federal New Democrats (89%) and mid income groups ($40K to $60K – 33%).
LEADER APPROVALS ARE GENERALLY STABLE Premier Wynne has the approval of fewer than one in five Ontarians (17%), and her net favourability score (approve minus disapprove) is a dismal -52. This compares to last month, when her approval was at 18% and her net score was -51. Patrick Brown has the approval of 3 in 10 (30%) and his net score is a positive +6. This compares to last month (June 13) when his approval was identical (30%) and his net was +9. His greatest problem continues to be that voters are too unfamiliar with him to have an opinion (47%). Close to 4 in 10 approve of Andrea Horwath (38%, almost twice her party’s vote share, and her net score is a very positive +16. This is down from last month when her approval was 41% and her net favourability was +23.
TWO THIRDS SEE GOVERNMENT CHANGING, GOOD JOB OR NOT Two thirds of Ontarians think the government needs to change (64%), whether they think it has done a good job overall (18%) or a poor one (46%). Just one quarter thinks the government deserves to be reelected (25%), whether it has done a good job (16%) or not (9%). Liberals are, not surprisingly, most likely to say the government has done a good job and deserves to be reelected (47%), although one quarter of Liberals think it’s still time for a change, even if the government has done well (23%). Among PC supporters, most believe a bad job has been done and the government needs to change (78%). Among New Democrats, half think the government has done a bad job and must go (50%), while more than a quarter say a good job has been done, but the government still must change (28%).
Warren,
With leaders’ personal numbers dropping, the only winner can be undecided as to consistent personal leadership. A lot of people like Horwath, but she can’t as yet translate that appeal to the party. That remains her challenge. If she can broaden out left-wing support, the NDP could squeak in.
As for Brown, what does that say that so many people don’t have an opinion? Does it mean that he’s not taken seriously by part of the potential electorate? Logically, Brown and the PCs should be massively running away with this by now — but they aren’t. They definitely need to recalibrate.
As for Wynne, she will be the last Liberal standing on election night. She is as tough as they come. People may respect that but it’s likely not seen as a reason to keep the Liberals in power.
Liberals would win if got new leader ..most folks I know see her as problem and not liberal brand
OK by me. I don’t live there any more. But please, no more Mike Harris “common sense”. Conservatives are smart enough to govern well without throwing the province into chaos.
These are mostly the same folks, or those who drank Kool-aid and the knee of Harris, or just incompent. Sadly not Bill Davis PC’s, these guys would put the province back 20 years. Surprised they aren’t calling for the re-intorduction of Fox hunting.
Brown needs to be shaken up and a communication redo is sorely needed..
I could not tell you one thing he really cares about and he does not ‘connect” with me.
Nowhere have I heard him talk about what is important to him , what he values and what he hates.
In short…he needs to display some humanity in order for folks to relate to him. One can have great policies but never connect. He has it backwards ; he needs to connect first then talk about policies later. Heart first, head second in my humble view.
It’s pretty clear what he cares about. He cares about winning.
Well, the last time the Conservatives were in power, it screwed Ontario permanently. The last time the Dippers were in, it was a laughing stock. The laughing stock was on balance, less damaging, and long enough ago that a complete change of the guard has happened. Horwath has the least baggage on balance, imho. She has less ideological distance to travel to meet the electorate she needs than Brown does. Meaning, where will the lions share of defecting Liberal voters park their vote? I betcha Horwath runs the big on hope campaign.