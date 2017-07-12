 


CBC story on librarians rolling out the red carpet for Nazis
July 12th, 2017, 6:06 pm

Here:

Warren Kinsella, a Toronto-based political consultant and commentator who is a staunch opponent of Fromm’s, disagrees.

“Public services are not supposed to be used to promote discrimination. The library in Etobicoke is doing that,” he said.

Warren Kinsella says “public services are not supposed to be used to promote discrimination,” and that the library is doing that. 

“They’re providing a platform for neo-Nazis and white supremacists and that’s outrageous.”

Kinsella is concerned this event may start a trend. He said if the library allows this group in, “there will be many more such groups,” which will “cause division and intimidate lots of people.”

Two things. One, I’m delighted we have John Tory on our side. (I’m irritated that an actual monkey was asked to write a legal opinion for the addled librarians, here. But that will be remedied in due course.)

Two, this is yet another reason my wife should run for city council. I know she would have worked with Tory, Pasternak and the others to stop this hate fest from happening. 

The fight continues.


One Response to “CBC story on librarians rolling out the red carpet for Nazis”

  1. Pipes says:
    July 12, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Lisa for council?! DO IT AND SIGN ME UP! 😉

    and ya the Library has made a big big mistake.

    Reply

