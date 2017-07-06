|
Me on Adler – on Ontario politics, and Canadian politics, too
3 Responses to "Me on Adler – on Ontario politics, and Canadian politics, too"
This is really annoying with it being on auto-play. Scared the shit out of me.
You know WK, I wonder if this is going to chew up another Minister (irrespective of the fact that Trudeau is going to wear this disgusting decision to the next election, whether he cancels it or not). Goodale is the relevant minister, is he not?
Put aside all the neophytes that Trudeau threw under the bus, or set up for failure (like on the Electorial Reform file). The whirly blades have started to cut into the veterans of the glory years, like Bennett who had such a reservoir of respect. But she just comes off looking like a fool on the completely dysfunctional Missing Women’s Inquiry.
If Goodale has to go out and front and defend this, I will feel so sorry for him.
And who’s left after Goodale from the good old days (who the Gen X’ers didn’t cut lose in their purge of the elders last year), Garneau? Will he survive with his reputation intact until the end of the mandate?
Questions, questions.
Re Ontario:
It should be noted Lyle’s poll had a sample size of only 600 with a MOE of +/- 4% which is pretty big in polling circles. Also of concern for the Liberals, according to this poll, only 61% of their core Liberals supporters would vote Liberal if and election were held today.
Forum (yeah, I know) did a poll of just the 416, AKA Toronto, AKA Liberal Stronghold Toronto that had the OPC up 38% to 32% and the sample size there was 1,040.
Plus add in the recent Angus Reid poll showing that as the various carbon pricing scheme’s across Canada are going from planning to implementation, more and more Canadian’s are now looking at carbon pricing negatively.