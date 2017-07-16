“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
I imagine if premiers ignored the Dauphin and went straight to Trump, the headline would be different for doing the same act. Is that what we call hypocracy? Just asking.
Warren,
I’ve come to believe that Trudeau’s Trump strategy is the right one. I think conclusive evidence of that came out of the Macron-Trump summit in Paris. Macron seems to have been able to get Trump to start moving off the dime on climate change and the Paris Agreement.
Trudeau no doubt will use the same strategy as it relates to NAFTA, Buy American, Softwood and other contentious trade issues.
I never thought that Trump’s thinking process could be ever so gently molded but these two leaders have proven me dead wrong.
NAFTA is just another item to add to the list of Trump’s accumulated failures.
His vision of “fix it or fuck it” has had zero substance, and governors would rather keep something imperfect than have nothing at all. Plus, Republicans are finally starting to get the sense that Trump isn’t going to support them worth shit through anything. Without a White House fully invested in discussions with Canada and Mexico, nobody wants to bear the responsibility of destroying NAFTA and facing the economic repercussions.
Everything is intertwined with the dysfunction of the WH: there is no Republican President; there is only Trump — and he is proving to be a massively unreliable partner for GOP politicians. The U.S. is now entering negotiations with no vision or leadership and an administration teetering on the edge of collapse. Trump’s cabinet doesn’t have enough autonomy to make their own decisions, yet they also don’t have the direction to move forward.
Bottomline: Trump administrations and supporters in way over their head and regional leaders’ faith in progress rapidly escaping.