I get it. The full-time folks are gone on holiday, people are a bit sleepy, Peter Mansbridge has finally (finally) departed. CBC isn’t firing on all cylinders. I get it.
But, you know, I keep thinking about two things.
One, Steve Ladurantaye gets pilloried by CBC – he gets eviscerated – for an obvious tweeted joke. Being (full disclosure) a friend of Steve, and being someone who writes novels – and, you know, fiction would be impossible if it didn’t “appropriate” culture – I found the way in which they treated him appalling and disgusting and cruel. I wrote about it. (Steve doesn’t know I’m writing this, by the way. He doesn’t tell me what to say, and vice-versa.)
Two, this week the CBC itself – on its flagship programs The National and Power and Politics, no less – bring on a far-Right white supremacist leader, and let him say whatever the Hell he wants. This creep has written on The Rebel’s web site about how he hates Jews, calls blacks “monkeys,” calls himself “anti-Semitic,” says Jews should “get over” the Holocaust, and authors essays titled “I’m Not a Racist, Sexist, or a Homophobe, You Nigger Slut Faggot.” It’s all there in Google, easy to find. And CBC brings the racist on TV, arrogantly thinking they can “handle” him, and he handles them instead. And, only when there is a massive backlash about their stupidity do they offer up a hasty apology. Only about how they questioned him – not about bringing him on in the first place.
But did anyone get dismissed for helping out a neo-Nazi? Did anyone get maligned in company-wide emails from the bosses? Did anyone get named and shamed? Did anyone get forced by management to sit through a veritable Salem witch trial, in which they were defamed and libelled, and their bosses didn’t say word one to stop it?
Not on your fucking life.
As a test, and because I allegedly know a little bit about the racist Right, I wrote to a CBC manager, and offered to write up a piece about why they made a mistake. The eventual reply: “Don’t think we’ll bite on this.”
Gotcha. We’ll bite on Steve Ladurantaye, however, because Deepest Annex was apoplectic for all of ten minutes. But bite on why Canadians’ tax dollars shouldn’t be used to provide an uncritical platform for a white supremacist?
No, the CBC won’t bite on that.
Well, you know what, CBC? Bite on me. Bite on us. You guys are so full of shit, it almost makes me wonder if crazy Right-wingers are right about you.
You know: the ones you invite on-air, to talk about why indigenous people deserve to be scalped.
Thank-you. This mistake should be corrected by folks loosing jobs.