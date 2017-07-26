Is not satire. I thought it was. It wasn’t.
The Conservative Party of Canada is serious. They are seriously saying that NAFTA is jeopardized by Justin Trudeau appearing in…Rolling Stone.
The Conservatives are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of putting the NAFTA talks in danger by appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in an article that portrays him as the anti-Donald Trump.
See? They weren’t kidding.
Now, you may react the way Lisa and I did. Her: “You’re joking. They didn’t say that.” Me: “This is the stupidest fucking thing a political party has ever said in the history of the world.”
Or, you may say: “That makes perfect sense, what the Conservatives said. Can you now pass me that bucket full of LSD, so I can drink even more of it?”
Whatever your point of view, here’s one headline that is also not satire. You’re welcome.