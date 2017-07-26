 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


This is not satire
July 26th, 2017, 10:59 pm

This headline:

Conservatives say Trudeau’s Rolling Stone cover jeopardizes NAFTA talks

Is not satire. I thought it was. It wasn’t. 

The Conservative Party of Canada is serious. They are seriously saying that NAFTA is jeopardized by Justin Trudeau appearing in…Rolling Stone. 

The Conservatives are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of putting the NAFTA talks in danger by appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in an article that portrays him as the anti-Donald Trump.

See? They weren’t kidding. 

Now, you may react the way Lisa and I did. Her: “You’re joking. They didn’t say that.” Me: “This is the stupidest fucking thing a political party has ever said in the history of the world.”

Or, you may say: “That makes perfect sense, what the Conservatives said. Can you now pass me that bucket full of LSD, so I can drink even more of it?”

Whatever your point of view, here’s one headline that is also not satire. You’re welcome. 

“Justin Trudeau re-elected PM in tenth straight majority win”


