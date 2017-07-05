"Hey! Let's give the nuclear codes to an addled, unglued old jerk!" #uspolitics pic.twitter.com/FVdNPQWWml
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 5, 2017
|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
When ‘Being There’ becomes real life
5 Responses to “When ‘Being There’ becomes real life”
Leave a Reply
“I like to watch TV.”
Everything this guy does seems like something written by the writers of Veep.
He is an endless circus of faux pas, goofs and satirical parody. He is wildly entertaining because of how vainly stupid he is and one has to remind themselves that this is real life and not an HBO comedy series.
Oh please, WK. He’s not THAT old.
Warren,
And he can’t be that stupid. After all, almost none of us have become billionaires. But he does live on Planet Trump where an alternative universe will always reign. That will ultimately be his undoing, not Russia.
Horrible comparison. Chauncey Gardener was an absolute innocent – loved the closing shot in the movie when he casually walks on water – Sphincter Face is absolutely corrupt. Chauncey’s ignorance was blissful, Sphincter’s ignorance is malevolent.
He is the worst kind of stupid, the stupid that thinks it’s smart. He is not cunning or clever or quick. He is noise, that inherited 100’s of millions. Which, with his business wizardry has turned into billions of dollars of debt that has left him beholden to Russian and Chinese banks.
Trump is a con. A vulgar, repulsive man who at the right time and place has become the most powerful man in the world.
It’s awful that I hope he drops dead before he terminally damages the planet.