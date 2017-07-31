Glen Murray, the Ontario minister of the environment, is gone. Some may interpret this as a loss for Kathleen Wynne. It isn’t.
It’s awesome.
One, I know Glen Murray. I’ve briefly worked with Glen Murray. I don’t like Glen Murray. Neither do a lot of people who are obliged to deal with him. He doesn’t listen, and he considers himself the centre of the Universe.
Two, he is the loosest of loose cannons. Hell, he’s rolling all around the deck, crashing into innocent bystanders, 24/7. He was a migraine for successive Premiers. He won’t be recalled fondly by a lot of the people who run the show, believe me.
Three, as the Star smartly points out, Kathleen Wynne doesn’t have to have a by-election to replace him – but, even if she does, she’ll easily win again in Toronto Centre. That’s the safest Liberal seat in the province after Ottawa Vanier.
Glen Murray didn’t even have the grace to announce his departure in Toronto, in the seat he had the privilege to represent. He did it with a statement issued out of Calgary.
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Glen. You won’t be missed.