Would you like this soldier protecting your back in a fight?
July 26th, 2017, 10:34 am

Donald Trump wouldn’t.  This morning, he tweeted – without the Pentagon’s prior knowledge – that transgender soldiers like this one wouldn’t be allowed in the U.S. armed forces.

He did that, of course, because he is going to lose the health votes and wants to change the channel.  Of course.

But it is still a hateful, despicable move by a vile little man, one who is wholly unfit to clean Sgt. Logan Ireland’s boots.

imrs.php


One Response to “Would you like this soldier protecting your back in a fight?”

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    July 26, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Warren,

    Watch. That man is going to quite literally talk himself right out of the White House. Never have the Democrats had a better or more cooperative ally.

    Thank God that he’s not a real politician!

