Affirmative action – yesterday, today and tomorrow
August 2nd, 2017, 7:36 am

The white supremacist who is running the Disunited States of America wants to abolish affirmative action.  No surprise there.

It is a surprise, however, when I sometimes hear this from otherwise-intelligent white people: “Why do we need affirmative action, anyway?  It isn’t fair.”

And I always provide them with President Lyndon B. Johnson’s address at Howard University on June 4, 1965:

You do not wipe away the scars of centuries by saying: Now you are free to go where you want, and do as you desire, and choose the leaders you please.

You do not take a person who, for years, has been hobbled by chains and liberate him, bring him up to the starting line of a race and then say, “you are free to compete with all the others,” and still justly believe that you have been completely fair.

Thus it is not enough just to open the gates of opportunity. All our citizens must have the ability to walk through those gates.

This is the next and the more profound stage of the battle for civil rights. We seek not just freedom but opportunity. We seek not just legal equity but human ability, not just equality as a right and a theory but equality as a fact and equality as a result.

For the task is to give 20 million Negroes the same chance as every other American to learn and grow, to work and share in society, to develop their abilities–physical, mental and spiritual, and to pursue their individual happiness.

To this end equal opportunity is essential, but not enough, not enough. Men and women of all races are born with the same range of abilities. But ability is not just the product of birth. Ability is stretched or stunted by the family that you live with, and the neighborhood you live in–by the school you go to and the poverty or the richness of your surroundings. It is the product of a hundred unseen forces playing upon the little infant, the child, and finally the man.


One Response to "Affirmative action – yesterday, today and tomorrow"

  1. Russ says:
    August 2, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Warren, thank you for that quote. We oftern forget how much LBJ did to advance civil rights in the US. Substitute negroe for First Nations and it could apply (sadly) to Canada today. It still amazes me how many people I talk to who still don’t understand the true impact that colonization and residential schools had or that the “fix” is neither simple nor quick.

    Reply

