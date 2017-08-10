A United Conservative Party MLA says there’s nothing wrong with him subletting his downtown Edmonton apartment while claiming thousands of dollars in rent from the public purse.
Derek Fildebrandt, MLA for Strathmore-Brooks, advertises his downtown bachelor suite for rent online as “newly renovated, modernly furnished and very well-kept.”
“It has a sweeping view of the city and is in the thick of the action on Jasper Ave.,” the Airbnb listing says.
Between January and March, eight Airbnb renters reviewed the apartment. Over the same three months, Fildebrandt claimed $7,720 for accommodation in Edmonton.
Here’s the definition of fraud under the Criminal Code of Canada, which still applies in Alberta:
Every one who, by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means, whether or not it is a false pretence within the meaning of this Act, defrauds the public or any person, whether ascertained or not, of any property, money or valuable security or any service, (a) is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding fourteen years, where the subject-matter of the offence is a testamentary instrument or the value of the subject-matter of the offence exceeds five thousand dollars…
Now, this Fildebrandt character has been a bottom-feeding scumbag for a long time – see here and here and here. This Trumpian little creep is everything that is wrong with politics.
But this latest episode takes it to a wholly different level. What do you think? If Wildrose doesn’t boot him out (again), I’ll be surprised. And if the cops don’t charge him, I’ll be disappointed.