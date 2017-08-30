And I’m not alone in my total indifference to the new Conservative leader. Check this out:
Andrew Scheer’s honeymoon as the leader of the Conservative Party is the worst any new party leader has experienced in 14 years, as the Conservatives are only marginally more popular today than they were when Scheer won the party’s top job three months ago.
…In polls conducted over the three months since Scheer was named leader, the Conservatives have averaged 32.1 per cent support. That’s 1.3 points higher than the Conservatives’ average poll support in the three months prior to the May 27 leadership vote.
That score is below the average increase of 2.3 points experienced by past leaders since 1956, when comparing average support three months before and three months after a new leader is put in place.
It is even further behind the average leadership bump of new Conservative leaders (including those of the Canadian Alliance and Progressive Conservative parties), which has come in at about four points — the same average increase newly-installed Official Opposition leaders have experienced.
I know all the excuses – Warren, you were Jean Chretien’s special assistant and are hardly our target vote; it’s early days, give him time; it’s an aggregate of polling by CBC, what did you expect; Trump is making it hard for every conservative these days; it’s Summer and no one is paying attention; Trudeau’s socks, blah blah blah – so don’t bother barfing them in comments. They won’t work.
The simple fact is this: the guy is a dud. He is invisible. He was the wrong choice.
Don’t get me wrong: it’s not that he is a bad guy, or that he is evil and stupid like the aforementioned Trump. He’s just not there, you know?
When you are up against Justin Trudeau, the guy who is the literal personification of charisma, that’s a bit of a problem. Trudeau is Cher, Scheer is Sonny. Trudeau is Dean Martin, Scheer is Jerry Lewis. Trudeau is Catherine Zeta-Jones and Scheer is Michael Douglas, age 100; Trudeau is Madonna and Scheer is a 1,000 guys you can’t remember.
Anyway, you get the point. Scheer can’t compete with what Trudeau’s got. He just can’t. It almost makes you feel sorry for him.
Almost. He’s been in the news twice, by my count, since becoming Conservative leader. Unfortunately for him, both occasions were massive flip-flops. One was when he hastily declared that he would no longer be talking to the racist Rebel Media, after his most senior aide helped to found it. The other was when he said he would not fund any universities who trampled on free speech – and funding universities is a provincial responsibility, by the way – and then hastily reversed himself over the “alt-Right” (ie., neo-Nazis) holding events at universities.
Not a good way to get in the papers, Blandy.
When you add in his weirdo tendency to grin when discussing tragedies and untimely deaths, Andrew Scheer is basically unelectable. He’s toast.
I know, I know, Team Scheer. Joe Clark beat a Trudeau, and he was dull too! No one knew who he was, either! Bland works, etc.!
Here’s a pro tip, Tories: when Joe Clark becomes your best and only talking point, you’ve already lost.
Start looking for your next leader. This one’s done before he starts.
Hatin’ on Jerry Lewis? Too soon man… too soon.
No hate. He just wasn’t the charisma guy of that duo.
We are living in Progressive times, and, as a Conservative I am bewildered at how unprogressive we as a political party are.
Hard to shake the image of being the party of white angry men when it seems that’s all we elect as our leaders.
The more I look a the Conservative movement the more I start to wonder whether I even belong in the party.
You can be socially progressive and still believe in fiscal and personal responsibilities.
No one is lining up to catch a glimpse of Andrew Scheer or Patrick Brown.
Caroline Mulroney is my only hope, but that’s 6 years away.