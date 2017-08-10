When Lisa and I were with him – he gave us a personal tour of the legislature – we were struck by how honoured he was, still, to serve his province.
We need more like him. Very sad to see him go.
Brad Wall resigns
He’s had a terrible year and numerous bad decisions (GTH scandal) have caught up with him. As soon as Grant Devine was appointed to the UofS board, I thought Wall might be moving on. Sad to see him go but life is too short
It’s important to separate the man from his policies but there can be no question that his policies have hurt the people of Saskatchewan and will continue to do so for years to come. I’m not sorry to see him go, no matter how honourable he is.
He is a great leader and an honourable man. It is amazing how the province has changed in 10 years under his leadership.
It will be interesting to watch who steps forward to fill the leadership void.
I too think he was a very good premier. Yes his recent budget made some tough decisions that angered a lot but you can take action on the deficit now and have some short term pain or like Notley next door ignore it and take much greater pain further down the road so he made the difficult but right decision. I also think resigning now is a good time as generally after 10 years it is good to get someone new. Gary Doer and Frank McKenna followed this precedent so I think it is a good one to follow.
seemed like reasonable man …I agree need more like him ..cannot spend more than take in forever – so had guts to make tough calls in this day when folks want government to be all things to all people – unaffordable – and end up being lousy at many things…
Warren,
Politics shouldn’t be at its base a popularity contest. Wall was an exemplary public servant. He also was able to take decisions that others might not have had the guts to, or who would be first in line to disagree with him.
His contribution to Saskatchewan and Canada is a great one.
And yes, until my dying day, I will disagree with Wall about a carbon tax. LOL.
There has to be something better than being premier for Wall — and I, for one, am sure that he will find it. Good Luck to him.
He does the right thing with an austerity budget and the electorate turns against him. Sad commentary on the state of Canadian politics when the electorate can’t handle the truth that government borrowing during a time of stagnant productivity growth, falling workforce participation and aging demographics can only lead to disaster. Long gone are the days when government spending can boost GDP growth.
Wall at least has the instincts to know when to move on. He will do well in whatever comes next, but Western Canada is left with its weakest leadership in several generations, if not ever.
I think it’s generational as unfortunately far too many millennials (I am sort of a millennial or on the very tail being born in 1981) are used to having everything given to them so when someone takes it away they complain. By contrast the silent generation was greatly influenced by the Great Depression and WWII and thus understood the purpose of living within one’s means and as they die off unfortunately that attitude will too. Just look at the US in the Democrat primary and last UK election. Hillary Clinton had a moderate sensible progressive balanced plan while Bernie Sanders had a pie in the sky plan that was not affordable yet the millennials backed Sanders overwhelmingly and when he didn’t win many stayed home allowing Trump to win. Across the pond, Labour under Corbyn got under 20% of the senior’s vote which is the worst ever showing amongst seniors for Labour (even worse than Michael Foot in 1983), but got over 60% of the millennial vote which is the best ever Labour showing amongst younger voters (even more than Tony Blair got amongst the 18-30 crowd when he won his three majorities) and the reason is most older Brits understood how ridiculous and unaffordable Corbyn’s plans were and even Tony Blair who is no fan of the Tories called Corbyn’s economic plan dangerous, while the younger one’s loved his big spending plan without thinking how it would be paid for. I fear in much of the West things are going to have to get really bad before they get better. I hope I am wrong, but have reason for pessimism.
Still leaves with a popularity rating of 45% or thereabouts. Highest of premiers & something most other pols would give their eye teeth for.