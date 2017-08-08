From QP Briefing:
Hamilton police have launched a criminal investigation into a Progressive Conservative nomination contest clouded with allegations of fraud and ballot-tampering.
The probe comes in the wake of controversy around previous nomination meetings that caused mass resignations from two PC riding associations and alleged breaches of voting rules. The investigation comes after the PCs’ chorus of criticism around the Liberal gas plant scandal and bribery charges related to the Sudbury byelection, both of which will culminate in trials next month.
“I can confirm that there is an investigation that is still currently ongoing,” said Hamilton Police Service spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards.
Launched in mid-May, the case was handled initially by the fraud unit and has been passed on to the criminal investigations unit, Edwards said.
She did not divulge any targets in the probe, but said police were “investigating the whole scenario.”
Last May, two would-be PC candidates for the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas riding launched internal appeals to the party — and then lawsuits in the courts — following a contested nomination meeting on May 7. Vikram Singh and Jeff Peller alleged that voter fraud and ballot-box stuffing occurred, and called for the results to be overturned.
PC Leader Patrick Brown, who used his veto power to quash the internal appeals and green-light official winner Ben Levitt, declined to comment on the investigation.
Mike Richmond, a lawyer for the party, declined to answer questions, citing attorney-client privilege. Party president Rick Dykstra did not respond to questions from QP Briefing.
None of the allegations has been proved in court.
I love the smell of hypocrisy in the morning.
.. a whole lotta ‘no comment’ going on..
the next word wil be.. ‘as the allegations
are being investigated by the proper authorities
we will await further clarification on the matter..
same old same old election deflection..
Warren,
But on whom are the angels really smiling???
My dough is on Andrea & Company, or if you prefer, the next NDP government.
Warren,
Pretend, PCs!
Burlington pc association went through a similar situation not long ago. The entire board resigned over the actions of the former mpp, feelings ran high, but it didn’t come to this level. There was much chicanery that upset my former neighbours (some who had been on the board of the PC association) due to Jane becoming the nominee as she was one of the least effective Mpps from Burlington in the last 150 years. I suspect these stories are not uncommon, & suspect that backbone-less Brown will be seen to be the reason these stories will gain traction in the next few months.
Not good. Brown would be best to fix these issues up fast before he throws away another easily winneable election. People aren’t paying attention now, but if this continues to happen it could be problematic. I understand he wants to keep the more extreme right wing elements out, but all parties allow their leaders to refuse to sign nominations of candidates they feel are damaging.