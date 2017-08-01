Full disclosure: I hadn’t watched The National in a long time. It was just, well, boring. Sorry, Peter et al.
These changes at The National are therefore smart – and needed.
I like that these people are mostly experienced journalists. I like that they will be working out of the regions. I like that CBC has abandoned the boring-old-fart approach to news that drove away lots of viewers like me.
I am naturally biased, of course, by the fact that one of my closest friends is the managing editor of this budding journalistic enterprise. I have a high regard for his news sense and his common sense.
But I’d like this even if he wasn’t involved. It was time for some big changes at CBCs flagship televised news program. Not radical changes-for-change sake, mind you, but ones that reflect the way Canadian journalism needs to be delivered now.
This does that.
Please tell me they’re keeping the At Issue panel though? That was usually my only reason for tuning in.