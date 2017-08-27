I sure am glad PMO has worked hard to create those important "relationships" with White House staffers! #cdnpoli #USPolitics https://t.co/COL77nc38E
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 27, 2017
We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017
In his wee brain, he sees this a negotiating tactic, but he’s already made the threat and pulled back in favour of negotiations. But yeah, good to see he’s focused on what’s really important right now. I’m waiting for the brag tweet about how he did such a fantastic job managing Harvey, much better than Obama and the George Bushes during their super storms.
Damn Canucks and Mexcans not putting America First.