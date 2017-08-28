 


The day we all knew there would be a change coming at Indigenous Affairs
August 28th, 2017, 7:44 pm


This was the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women booth at the AFN in Regina last month. Lisa took this picture and sent it to me. 

Here’s what I wrote then:

Here’s a picture of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls booth at the Assembly of First Nations in Regina.

It’s closed. No literature. What a bloody disgrace, as one hereditary chief said.

I say it’s getting time for some ministerial resignations. 

Today a long/overdue change was made by the PM. Indigenous people deserved a lot better than they were getting.

Jane Philpott is a giant of a minister. She will do what needs to be done. 


