This was the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women booth at the AFN in Regina last month. Lisa took this picture and sent it to me.
Here’s what I wrote then:
Here’s a picture of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls booth at the Assembly of First Nations in Regina.
It’s closed. No literature. What a bloody disgrace, as one hereditary chief said.
I say it’s getting time for some ministerial resignations.
Today a long/overdue change was made by the PM. Indigenous people deserved a lot better than they were getting.
Jane Philpott is a giant of a minister. She will do what needs to be done.