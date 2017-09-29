Always.
And she is the real president. Always.
I preferred Bernie. However, she was of course the correct choice for President on voting day. Americans agreed. Just the wrong Americans.
Every minute that passes since that day, Hillary Clinton seems increasingly like a shining, golden, brilliant reminder of exactly how fucked things have become. I never expected to have more faith in Kim Jong Un than the president of the US. And yet here we are. I’m not even being hyperbolic.
Trump has turned out to be,as most of us suspected,an unfit president Hilary had already
proven that she would have been a terrible president. She was in favour of the Iraq invasion,
the continuation of the war in Afghaniston,the destruction of Syria,for starters.She was the main voice
in the unprovoked ,bloody invasion of Libya.She also threatened to “obliterate” Iran if elected president.
And there are otherwise reasonable people who think she would be a good president ??