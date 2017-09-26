 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Bill Morneau, Charles Sousa et al., and the fight to save Sears Canada
September 26th, 2017, 7:40 am

Dunno about you, but when I buy stuff – mainly shoes for Lisa and technology for the kids – I like to see the stuff with my own eyes, you know? I’ve had way, way too many bad experiences online. So I like to go in to a store and experience the reality of a thing.  Talking to people.  You know, crazy things like that.

This campaign to save Sears Canada therefore interests me. There seems to be real money behind it, and the guy leading the bid has handed over hundreds of thousands of his own money to help Sears Canada pensioners.

Seems to me that Bill Morneau and Charles Sousa, and their other provincial equivalents, need to be telling the relevant folks they should be protecting those thousands of employees and pensioners and suppliers.

Screen-Shot-2017-09-19-at-9.41.41-AM-768x726


Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 