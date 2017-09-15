On the day the amazing and indefatigable and irreplaceable Ashley Csanady is leaving the Post, I bring to your attention this, about Jenn Stranzl, an amazing and indefatigable long-time friend of Lisa and me:
Postmedia is messing with the wrong woman, believe me. I won’t repeat their libels against her – suffice to say that dismissing her as having “no experience,” when she’d been on the masthead at the frigging Wall Street Journal, no less, is idiotic in the extreme. I will say, however, that it was a front-page, drive-by, anonymously-sourced sexist hatchet job, and one for which Postmedia – which offered yet more buyouts to yet more top-notch journalists last week – can ill-afford.
She couldn’t possibly have been qualified, because she’s a girl: that’s Postmedia’s take.
When you meet amazing women like Jenn and Ashley, you know that is really, really dumb. And defamatory.
The Post further proved your point according to the TorStar column by Shree Paradkar taking convicted felon Lord Blackadder to task for his claim that Racism in North America is dead. Wow.
Having sound newspapers is still important to me, even if I don’t read the Post. Having examples like the ones you site, & this one, as well as continuing to employ so many boring old white guys of my vintage (& older) like Mr Murphy just hastens this papers demise.