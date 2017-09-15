 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Dumb: rank sexism at Postmedia
September 15th, 2017, 9:23 am

On the day the amazing and indefatigable and irreplaceable Ashley Csanady is leaving the Post, I bring to your attention this, about Jenn Stranzl, an amazing and indefatigable long-time friend of Lisa and me:

Image Image-1

Postmedia is messing with the wrong woman, believe me.  I won’t repeat their libels against her – suffice to say that dismissing her as having “no experience,” when she’d been on the masthead at the frigging Wall Street Journal, no less, is idiotic in the extreme.  I will say, however, that it was a front-page, drive-by, anonymously-sourced sexist hatchet job, and one for which Postmedia – which offered yet more buyouts to yet more top-notch journalists last week – can ill-afford.

She couldn’t possibly have been qualified, because she’s a girl: that’s Postmedia’s take.

When you meet amazing women like Jenn and Ashley, you know that is really, really dumb.  And defamatory.


One Response to “Dumb: rank sexism at Postmedia”

  1. James Smith says:
    September 15, 2017 at 10:51 am

    The Post further proved your point according to the TorStar column by Shree Paradkar taking convicted felon Lord Blackadder to task for his claim that Racism in North America is dead. Wow.
    Having sound newspapers is still important to me, even if I don’t read the Post. Having examples like the ones you site, & this one, as well as continuing to employ so many boring old white guys of my vintage (& older) like Mr Murphy just hastens this papers demise.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 