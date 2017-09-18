Check this out, from the folks at Campaign Research:
What does that all mean? It means that – at this stage – Toronto’s mayor is in pretty good shape, I’d say. Two-thirds of voters won’t consider either Ford or Layton.
John Tory has got a surprisingly big “net positive number,” and Doug Ford has a rather big “net negative” number. And Mike Layton just isn’t that well-known.
The election is a long way away. But it looks like Tory’s opponents have a rather steep hill to climb, even now.
I think Doug announced way too early. The guy’s desperate for attention, and having to endure a year of him showing up at parades and community events, badmouthing Tory for nothing really substantive, is going to burn out any lingering enthusiasm the public has for the Ford family, but quick. Rob, for all his faults, was a man of the people. Doug is not, by any stretch of the imagination.