And not by me, either. Below is what average folks are saying about the minister with the reverse Midas touch, and the unmitigated mess she made of Canada 150. It is scathing.
Melanie Joly is a disaster of a minister. She is a joke. And PMO needs to send her to the distant reaches of the backbench – and dismiss all of her senior advisors, too.
“Shame on you Ottawa. Shame on you Heritage Canada and the organizers. You failed us!”
“Thousands lined up for hours and never got to set foot on Parliament Hill. Why were there lines going nowhere? Why were there no volunteers herding people? Why were there no washroom facilities for the thousands waiting to get in?”
“I have never seen such a poor, chaotic display. Shame on you Ottawa. You actually ruined Canada Day for many thousands of people visiting Ottawa. If this is the way Canadian citizens now have to be treated at an event in our country then perhaps the terrorists are winning.”
“[A] shameful fiasco on many levels…It was an explosive situation…Wasn’t there any brain at the top that could see how DANGEROUS this situation was?…I would like to hear a formal apology from your organization.”
“The organizers of Canada Day 2017 should be ashamed of themselves for the shoddy work that went into this year’s event. Thousands of people spent at least four hours in line this morning only to be told they were not in the ‘official’ line…”
“After that absolutely embarrassing screwup on security on Canada Day, I am stunned that you [Melanie Joly] have not stepped forward to at least acknowledge that the Parliamentary Security detail completely blew it… Please, I beg you to step out of your protective shell and acknowledge what a mess Canada Day was and take some responsibility for it.”
“I would respectfully suggest to Justin that he should consider sending you [Joly] for some intensive ‘major event planning’ training because you certainly flopped badly for the July 1st event on Parliament Hill this year… Might I suggest that you start with some small weekend bake sale events for charity…”
“This past Canada Day had to be the worst I have seen since moving to Ottawa 40 years ago. What a mess your department made of getting to and from the Hill. Today I also read that you are against approving the Grey Jay as Canada’s national bird. Why? Probably time for you to resign!”
“This msg isn’t about the rain. It is about the deception of the government allowing tens of thousands of Canadians to mob together in a futile attempt to gain access to a venue that could not accommodate a fraction of us…Your treatment of us as Canadians was dismal, and disappointing. You invited us to a party and you didn’t even open the door.”
Odd article to run by a company that is begging said Minister to expand the Aid to Publishers program to Daily papers in a futile effort to save it’s sorry ass. That being said, it’s disconcerting that one of Joly’s top people is a former Google exec. Makes one wonder. http://globalnews.ca/news/3512644/google-lobbying-heritage-minister-chief-of-staff/
Lots of good veteran Liberal MPs who got bypassed when cabinet selections were made. Wonder how they’re feeling now?
I think Trudeau wanted to have a more youthful cabinet. After all the large swing towards the Liberals was largely due to large millennial turnout so I think he wanted to reflect that. The problem is it led to many inexperienced ones who are more likely to land him in trouble than more seasoned ones. Also ideology may be part of it as much of the old guard were more middle of the road types as opposed to the newer ones who tend to come more from the progressive end.
Joly has dirt on Trudeau.
Only explanation for how she’s still in Cabinet.