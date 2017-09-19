 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Neo-Nazi scumbags to face justice – finally
September 19th, 2017, 5:21 pm

Full story here:

The editor and publisher of an Upper Beach-based tabloid will be heading to court Thursday, Sept. 21 to face criminal charges.

Earlier this summer, Beach residents Lisa and Warren Kinsella used a little-known legal tool to convince a judge to lay charges against James Sears and Leroy St. Germain. The couple successfully argued that a statement in a Pg. 7 article of Your Ward News’ Summer 2017 edition that purported to issue a call to “bludgeon to death” the Kinsellas amounted to uttering threats, which is contrary to section 264.1 of the Criminal Code.

Two weeks ago, a number of Twitter posts emerged claiming the charges against both men had been dropped.
That was, in fact, not the case, said a spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General…

Lisa Kinsella said she and her husband are “happy that the Crown has taken over the prosecution against these two individuals.”

“That’s important to us as the people who have been threatened with being bludgeoned to death,” she told Metroland Media Toronto in a Sept. 19 email.

“But it should be important to everyone else who opposes hate, too: it represents the first time the authorities have proceeded with criminal charges against the haters behind that neo-Nazi rag. That should be applauded by everyone.”


Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 