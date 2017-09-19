Full story here:
The editor and publisher of an Upper Beach-based tabloid will be heading to court Thursday, Sept. 21 to face criminal charges.
Earlier this summer, Beach residents Lisa and Warren Kinsella used a little-known legal tool to convince a judge to lay charges against James Sears and Leroy St. Germain. The couple successfully argued that a statement in a Pg. 7 article of Your Ward News’ Summer 2017 edition that purported to issue a call to “bludgeon to death” the Kinsellas amounted to uttering threats, which is contrary to section 264.1 of the Criminal Code.
Two weeks ago, a number of Twitter posts emerged claiming the charges against both men had been dropped.
That was, in fact, not the case, said a spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General…
Lisa Kinsella said she and her husband are “happy that the Crown has taken over the prosecution against these two individuals.”
“That’s important to us as the people who have been threatened with being bludgeoned to death,” she told Metroland Media Toronto in a Sept. 19 email.
“But it should be important to everyone else who opposes hate, too: it represents the first time the authorities have proceeded with criminal charges against the haters behind that neo-Nazi rag. That should be applauded by everyone.”