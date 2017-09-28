Lisa and me are high above Manitoba, but we just got word that our pal Laura Miller – and her amazing lawyer (and Lisa’s, and mine) Scott Hutchinson – won in their effort to get the “evidence” of the “expert” in the OPP’s bogus, bilious, baseless case against Laura tossed out.
This is huge, and this historic. From the ruling:
“I note that on April 30, 2015, just over two months after this email was sent, the Supreme Court of Canada’s landmark judgment in White Burgess was released. For the first time, the Supreme Court set down the rule that impartiality and inde- pendence are essential elements of what it means to be a “properly qualified” expert entitled to give expert opinion evidence. If measures had not been taken by the police or prosecution prior to White Burgess to retain an outside and independent computer forensic analyst unconnected to the investigation, the judgment in White Burgess should have sent a clear message to them to strongly consider doing so. In my view, these comments, made two months before he offered his final forensic report, demonstrate Mr. Gagnon’s lack of independence and impartiality. Crown counsel understatedly conceded during argument that Mr. Gagnon’s state- ments were “not ideal”. I would characterize Mr. Gagnon’s comments to be the kind one would expect to hear from a partisan police investigator, not a supposedly inde- pendent and unbiased expert.”
Which leads naturally to this conclusion:
Taking into consideration the nature and extent of Mr. Gagnon’s long and extensive participation in the police investigation of the defendants, as well his email comments revealing bias, I am satisfied there is a realistic concern that he is unable to provide independent, impartial and unbiased evidence. I am also of the view that the Crown did not rebut this concern on a balance of probabilities, failing to satisfy the fourth Mohan criterion for threshold admissibility. In the result, the prosecution has not satisfied its burden that the proposed witness is properly qualified to give ex- pert opinion evidence. The opinion evidence of Mr. Gagnon will be excluded.
What does all that mean? It means the Crown is screwed, pretty much, and they are going to lose this case – which was, is and always will be bullshit.
Woot!
Very good news. As you stated long ago this has been pure BS from the beginning. what I would like to know is the reason for the bias by the OPP.
Yippee!!! Of course, it won’t play like this in the other camps.
Bravo and congratulations to the defense. A win is a win, but this one is still unsatisfying because even though the outcome is good, it still doesn`t address the duplicity of the prosecution in pressing the “deleted” email angle.
As you said yourself, email doesn’t sit on the user’s pc, it sits on the server. You can delete a user’s hard drive until you’re blue in the face, it still exists on the server, as well as on any backups done since the email was composed, until it’s over-written. And besides, simply deleting something does not erase it, it just removes the name of the file from view, again until the actual data is over-written.
And of course, a forensic investigator would know that, wouldn’t he?
Their “expert” would. You’d think.
Ultimately who or what body would have the authority to houseclean at the OPP? And how would they go about doing it?
We have a disturbing history of police inserting themselves into elections and the political process in this country.