From Reid. No big changes, really – which is good news for some, and bad news for others. Comments open.
Premier popularity, parsed
Wynne : I thought she might have a rebound after the new housing policies introduced in April (improved rent controls, etc) as well as the amended labour laws that require 3 paid weeks vacation after 5 years of service to a company. But it seems Ontarians are steadfast in their desire to see the Liberals out. How close to the election do we need to be to declare a point of no return? Campaigns matter but this one may only matter in determining whether Premier Brown has a majority or a minority.
Horgan : He is waffling on his populist campaign promises to rein in real estate speculation and foreign money-laundering via the housing market. Exasperation with the housing bubble and the perception that Christy Clark was a puppet for RE developers is what allowed him to get the necessary votes in the GVR and LM to squeak past the BC Liberals. If he renegs, just watch that popularity come crashing down to earth. Were that to happen, BC politics could be reshuffled such that both the Greens and the BC Conservatives could see significant gains.