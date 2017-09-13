 


Why were Muslim-hating bigots allowed into Ford Fest?
September 13th, 2017, 9:18 am

From Vice:

DJje9x1VwAAn_V6

Jennifer Bush is the Muslim-hating racist who tried to attacked Jagmeet Singh a few days ago – and spectacularly failed.  She made him leader of the NDP, basically.

That she was at Ford Fest immediately afterwards, taping an attack on Jagmeet and Muslims – with the bigoted leader of “Rise Canada” and a guy who is literally facing hate charges for his white supremacist campaigns in and around Mississauga – should be a big, big concern to Doug Ford and the people around him.

Doug needs to denounce Bush et al., immediately.  These scumbags need to be rejected by Ford, as John Tory and many others have already done.

 

 


  1. Richard says:
    September 13, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    If it’s not a concern to the Ford campaign and they don’t denounce, the answer to the thread title is simple: Miss Bush and her ilk are the base.

