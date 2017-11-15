Feature, Musings —11.15.2017 11:10 AM—
BREAKING: neo-Nazi rag charged with promoting hate against women and Jews
BREAKING: James Sears and Leroy St. Germaine, the editor and publisher of the racist, homophobic, misogynistic, anti-Semitic rag Your Ward News, have been criminally charged – finally – for promoting hatred against women and Jews. They were charged just a few minutes ago at 55 Division in our Beach neighbourhood.
Below you will find the press release our group of citizens have issued. It’s taken a long time – too long – but we are relieved that this day has finally come.
Stay tuned for more details – and thanks to all who have offered their support.
The police just sent me this:
Between March 2015 and June 27, 2017, the Toronto Police Service and other GTA police services received numerous complaints regarding the content and distribution of a publication entitled “Your Ward News.”
These complaints were investigated by the TPS Intelligence Services Hate Crime Unit and the police services of the respective jurisdictions.
It is alleged that:
– two men published and disseminated a number of editions of “Your Ward News” that promoted hatred against members of the Jewish community and women
On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, James Nicholas Sears, 54, and Lawrence (Leroy) St. Germaine, 76, both of Toronto, were arrested.
They were each charged with:
1) Wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely Jews,
2) Wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely women
Toronto Police Service Corporate Communications will be publishing a News Release in relation to the arrests (http://www.torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/)
Thank you for your patience.
Well done. Hopefully I will never have to see another copy of this hateful publication in my mailbox ever again.
This is lovely news. Persistent political action works. These terribly flawed people now must stop spreading their dumb ‘ideas’ around through our mail service.
Congratulations on your victory. You have done us a great service. On numerous occasions I had sent this trash to the RCMP, the Toronto police and to the Jim Henson company that these criminals frequently used their property to promote their twisted message. I am glad to see something has finally been done about it.
Good first step … long overdue. But will this be the regular slap on the wrist with a fine … or a jail sentence?
These 2 POS should never see the light of day. Lol hakavod to the Kinsellas for fighting the fight and not giving up. But … there are many more creatures hiding under their rocks who will surface. And they too should be dealt with by the long arm of the Law. God Bless Inclusive Canada and thank you Toronto Police. You did the right thing.
P.S. I have six million reasons to honour today’s victory.
I am not a supporter of “Your Ward News”. I find many of their articles offensive. However, if your firmly believe in free speech which is the basis of all our other freedoms, you must be able to tolerate this. Just because you or a majority of people fine this publication annoying or offensive should not be justification for censoring them, never mind legally prosecuting them. We are starting down a very dangerous slippery slope where freedom of speech is being destroyed one step at a time. We will all regret it when it’s gone and too late to bring it back. Be careful what you wish for!
Your opinion is ridiculous. You’re allowing this human trash the opportunity to hide behind a flimsy ‘free speech’ excuse.
There has to be a line, and openly promoting hatred is the line. If you’re not educated or intelligent enough to discern this, there’s something wrong with you.
Shane, he is most likely a sympathizer of those pieces of human garbage. We have to keep our antennae up, our resolve strong and never capitulate to the garbage that takes up valuable space and breathes precious air on the planet. The justice system will deal with this trash. Let them rot.
Don’t twist fomenting of hate with free speech.
If you are talking slippery slopes, that is one right there. But maybe you would not be affected by hate, hence your opinion.
We have just spent time honouring our Canadian Veterans and Allied Forces’ veterans.
I will never give up the fight for living in a country that does not purvey or allow others to purvey hate.
Signed: A Dignified and Proud Jewess