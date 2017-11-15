BREAKING: neo-Nazi rag charged with promoting hate against women and Jews

Warren — Feature, Musings —

BREAKING: James Sears and Leroy St. Germaine, the editor and publisher of the racist, homophobic, misogynistic, anti-Semitic rag Your Ward News, have been criminally charged – finally – for promoting hatred against women and Jews. They were charged just a few minutes ago at 55 Division in our Beach neighbourhood.

Below you will find the press release our group of citizens have issued. It’s taken a long time – too long – but we are relieved that this day has finally come.

Stay tuned for more details – and thanks to all who have offered their support.

The police just sent me this:

Between March 2015 and June 27, 2017, the Toronto Police Service and other GTA police services received numerous complaints regarding the content and distribution of a publication entitled “Your Ward News.”

These complaints were investigated by the TPS Intelligence Services Hate Crime Unit and the police services of the respective jurisdictions.

It is alleged that:

– two men published and disseminated a number of editions of “Your Ward News” that promoted hatred against members of the Jewish community and women

On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, James Nicholas Sears, 54, and Lawrence (Leroy) St. Germaine, 76, both of Toronto, were arrested.

They were each charged with:

1) Wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely Jews,

2) Wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely women

Toronto Police Service Corporate Communications will be publishing a News Release in relation to the arrests (http://www.torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/)

Thank you for your patience.