Musings —11.22.2017 05:10 PM—
He was a man, take him for all in all. I shall not look upon his like again.
The conclusion of President Kennedy’s speech, the one he never got to give, on this day in 1963.
Musings —11.22.2017 05:10 PM—
The conclusion of President Kennedy’s speech, the one he never got to give, on this day in 1963.
The man was a rutting, misogynist cad who treated his wife in a horrendous manner, but she could be grateful it was not anywhere as horrendously as he treated the many women (and girls) during his life. What he said or, that which he might have said, understandably likely NOT composed at a desk all alone at night while his wife and children slept near, is of no import no value to me nor, should it be to anyone, most especially to any woman. If anything good comes of this current Sexual Harassment Apocalypse raining down upon the sexist losers today, it will be the final re-evaluation and destruction of the heroic yet false myth of the Kennedys.