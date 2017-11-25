Feature, Musings —11.25.2017 08:36 PM—
Meet our grandson
Harry. He’s pretty chill.
His parents have a Harry Potter thing. So, yes, he is holding a wand. Really.
A beautiful boy who will undoubtedly turn into a wizard of something, born to a good-hearted, caring and thoughtful family. Magical.
Warren,
Whether he has the Kinsella name or not, one thing we already know for sure is that he’ll give ’em hell just like any other Kinsella!