, 11.25.2017 08:36 PM

Meet our grandson

Harry. He’s pretty chill.

His parents have a Harry Potter thing. So, yes, he is holding a wand. Really.

2 Comments

  1. Ridiculosity says:
    November 25, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    A beautiful boy who will undoubtedly turn into a wizard of something, born to a good-hearted, caring and thoughtful family. Magical.

  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    November 25, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Warren,

    Whether he has the Kinsella name or not, one thing we already know for sure is that he’ll give ’em hell just like any other Kinsella!

