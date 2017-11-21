Feature, Musings —11.21.2017 07:15 AM—
Politics is pictures
Conservatives don’t like Justin Trudeau. They really, really don’t like him.
This writer is a regular on Evan Solomon’s CFRA radio show with Alise Mills and Karl Belanger. My friends Alise and Karl are articulate and thoughtful advocates (unlike me), and they are prepared to criticize their own political party when it is warranted (like me).
Evan invites us onto his much-listened-to show, we are told, because we don’t just parrot partisan talking points. There’s too much of that on the airwaves – particularly over at CBC – and Solomon prefers panellists who are prepared to offer the occasional mea culpa.
Alise is (notionally) the Conservative strategist, Karl is (usually) the New Democrat strategist, and I am cast in the role of Liberal strategist (mostly). One topic, last week: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit with the Philippines’ madman, Rodrigo Duterte, and whether Trudeau would raise Duterte’s human rights violations.
I vigorously defended Trudeau, and insisted that he would do so (and he did). On every international excursion, I said, Trudeau has never hesitated to press human rights issues.
Alise, however, was having none of it. And she was intently focussed on one part of Trudeau’s Philippines visit in particular: the part where Trudeau popped by a fried chicken place in Manila to get something to eat. He had a lot of cameras in tow, as Prime Ministers usually do.
Trudeau charmed the locals, ordered the chicken, and left.
Alise, however, was mightily unimpressed. And, if you were to eyeball the offerings of the conservative commentariat – and, inter alia, conservative commenters online – you’ll see she is not alone. They went bananas about something that seemed quite innocent.
I have pondered all this, and come up with a theory. Here it is: conservatives know that Justin Trudeau is arguably the best retail politician Canada has had since my former boss, Jean Chretien. When it comes to glad-handing and baby-balancing, Trudeau is without equal. When you think about it, you might agree that there isn’t an elected politician alive who is as good at this mano-a-mano stuff as Justin Trudeau.
Now, of course, he overdoes it sometimes. His Superman stunt on Halloween was, as Mashable noted, “a little bit too self-aware.” Sniffed Mashable’s guy: “Trudeau is clearly fishing for more media attention, a tactic his administration has used for some time now. While Trudeau may be the darling politician to some, his obvious PR moves are getting old real quick.”
Maybe. Perhaps.
But if we’re being fair, we have to acknowledge that every politician, everywhere, fishes for media attention. They all do stunts. The aforementioned Chretien, for instance, rode on scooters and water skis. Trudeau’s Dad did pirouettes. Bill Clinton donned sunglasses and played the saxophone. Barack Obama went kitesurfing, mugged with countless kids, and openly loved his wife.
Wait: that’s not “every politician.” That’s just progressive politicians.
And therein lies the best explanation for Alise’s pique: conservative partisans detest Justin Trudeau because he (like Messrs. Chretien, Clinton, Obama, et al.) is really good at visuals. And conservative politicians generally aren’t.
Stephen Harper at the Calgary Stampede, dressed up like a wretched Woody in Toy Story. Robert Stanfield famously fumbling a football. Joe Clark losing his luggage and walking into a soldier’s bayonet. And Blandy Scheer, who just last week released a commercial – innovatively titled “I’m Andrew Scheer” – that was so bad, and so fundamentally weird, you half expect David Lynch to appear in it, too, holding an owl and a log and talking backwards.
Conservatives aren’t very good at photo ops. They just aren’t. Watch Donald Trump, the Mango Mussolini, the next time he is compelled to shake someone’s extended hand in the Rose Garden. He usually looks at it like it is a wet dog turd – or, conversely, he latches onto it like a barnacle on the underside of a barge. It makes for fun television.
Conservatives, in their tiny black hearts, know this about themselves. Distilled down to its base elements, their ideology is misanthropy. So, they avoid interactions with other humans wherever and whenever possible.
Trudeau, meanwhile, doesn’t. It’s the one thing he’s really good at.
And that’s why conservatives hate him when he does selfies and baby-balancing and cheery photo ops.
They wish they could do that stuff, too, and they’re jealous.
No, we “hate” him when he does it because when he does, it is usually eye-rollingly contrived beyond belief and fake. Everything – EVERYTHING – about him is gilded. And if he is better at being gilded, it is certainly nothing to crow about or emulate. If C(c)onservatives would stop trying to emulate that type of disengenuity, they’d be better for it.
.. Interesting tilt there.. & some highly accurate jabs.. and before I forget.. well done you n Lisa’s takedown of rascists in the Beach(es) ..
I myself have zero argue with you appraisal of Trudeau & his natural appeal.. he certainly recognizes ‘how its done’ .. Your article does not examine NDP muchly.. but any posotion Alise Mills takes is pretty darn blatently partisan.. The Greens ? MIA
As for Scheer.. ugh.. its the Hamish Marshall ‘school’ of ‘soft’ Ezra stridency & Kouvalis style ‘flag wrapping’ .. meets the Ken Boesenkool pseudo intellectualism with an unhealthy dose of Jason Kenney style posturing..
We already had the CPC Harper branding of CANADA plastered on his portly & manly arctic & military adventures.. the photo I will never forget is Harper on the arctic ice in his parka & Joe Oliver joing him, in a business suit fer gawd sake !
Expect many to attack Singh for wrestling the ‘leadership’ of the NDP as did Patrick Brown – Conservative, via retail membership drives.. kinda like UNICEF boxes on halloween.. who knows how that unfolded eh? I recall neighborhood bullies in Moore Park crowing about ‘their take’ & and well stocked with ‘smokes’ & jelly tots for months afterwards..
Cash is king.. or queen.. in todays political whirled.. yes whirled.. And yes.. one single phot can trash a political or partisan campaign..
I do recall the New York or Boston candidate, complaining that his scandalous behaviour was not problematic, way back in the day.. but there was a published cartoonist who was destroying him.. Amen.. Amen ..
Conservatives constantly lose because their war room is inept. If they can find a way to be on the wrong side of an issue, they will.
At the very heart of it is the nature of conservatism. What is joyful about say, cutting emergency room availability for lower income areas, like Pallister has done in Manitoba? One can sit at home and delight in sticking it to the poor, but taking public delight in that is generally not good form.
Scheer’s ad could’ve taken an interesting turn if he instead declared, “I’m Negan!”
Missed the mark, entirely. And the saddest thing is, you know it. All political leaders do the stupid baby, Jet-Ski and marathon race photo ops. When Harper was PM, he attended every Red Blacks game he could, while in Ottawa. People lined up for the entire half-time and he’d stay with them into the 3rd quarter, though you could see he was dying to get back to the game.
So why do Trudeau’s (staged) photo-ops irritate me so? Because there is nothing else to him. I know that as soon as he opens his mouth, a stream of “Umms” will come out; a Butts script.
That is why it irritates this Tory. (Unlike Chretien, who could hold his own with anyone.)
I sadly agree with your retail politics assessment of JT compared to anything the Conservatives have to offer. Even the conservative business leaders I know in Alberta who have met him, have been greatly impressed by his ability to light up a room.
However, my 2017 Christmas wish is JT and his government begin to get judged on their results and not just their “good intentions” as is nearly always the case. Take you Duterte example – JT bringing up human rights issues with him has the same chance of success as Harper telling Putin to get out of the Ukraine, yet JT gets adulation for his efforts while Harper got pilloried. The Liberals send these massive delegations to every climate conference in the world and denigrate coal at every chance yet there’s no plan to meet our targets and we’ll gladly export coal to anyone who wants it. Don’t even get me started on the middle class bs or the fact I’m convinced Butts rolls up his sleeves for him every morning. “JT isn’t lazy – his sleeves are always rolled up he’s working so hard”