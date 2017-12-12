Feature, Musings —12.12.2017 09:52 AM—
About those by-elections
The Newfoundland-Labrador one, no big surprise. (But the NDP result? Ouch.)
The Ontario one, also no surprise. (But congrats to Ms. Yip – Arnold is smiling, today.)
The Saskatchewan one, no surprise. (The slide in LPC vote, not so great, true.)
But the B.C. by-election? That was big, folks. That was huge. The Liberals – for the second time this Fall – have flipped a seat from blue to red. (Congrats to Mr. Hogg, who I have had the pleasure to meet a few times, back in my B.C. Liberal days.)
It sure would be fun to be a fly on the wall at that federal Conservative caucus meeting, tomorrow morning, wouldn’t it? Few will say it out loud, but I know they are thinking it:
Andrew Scheer was the wrong pick. He is more than a dud – he’s a disaster.
And, if anyone is going to guarantee Justin Trudeau a second big majority win, it’s him. (Oh, and followed closely by Jagmeet Singh, who has entered into a witness protection program.)
A good year, politically, for Liberals. Not so much for the other guys.
I cant believe the good people of British Columbia were not swayed by Mr. Scheer’s charisma and charm and his message of balanced budgets, tighter fiscal restraints and bringing more Blah to Ottawa.
Had my Ottawa Valley Dinner Jacket (plaid shirt) all ironed and ready for the onslaught of Scheer-Mania.
22% voter turnout in NFLD.
27% voter turnout in Ont and Sask.
37% (last I saw last night) in BC.
Look, no doubt you don’t want to be losing seats in by elections, but abismal turnout in by elections that have zero affect on the balance of power in parliament, I don’t put too much stock in.
I keep coming back to all the by elections Wynne lost after the 2012 Ontario general election. IIRC she lost 5 seats. Got them back and more in the 2014 general to go from minority to majority.
But I will say – If the CPC were hoping to rely on Singh to steal votes from the Liberals just based on him being a young, stylish, GQ magazine appearing clone for Trudeau fangirls and fanboys to jump back to the NDP for, that plan may need a rethink. Personally, I believe Sing’s lack of presence in the HOC is killing him and his party.
I concur 100%.
The bye-elections, particularly the BC one, are hugely consequential and demonstrate a few important things:
1) It was a mistake for Conservatives to choose Andrew Scheer as the leader and it is showing at the ballots.
2) Nobody gives a shit about the Morneau “controversy” outside of the Ottawa bubble.
3) The CPC strategy is not working; ergo, the failure of their concocted Morneau scandal.
4) Trudeau’s personal favorability is still insanely resilient, especially so in key battleground regions.
5) Dippers need to work on carrying their leadership race momentum into the public political discussion. Its hard enough maintaining relevance without a seat in Ottawa, so they need to work twice as hard at making Jagmeet front and centre of any progressive discussion if they want to make anything out of his recent success.
6) Holy shit, is Andrew Scheer the wrong guy for the job. Seems those plaid-dad commercials didn’t help any bit.
7) Despite everything that has been dogging the Liberals, the prevailing narrative is that Liberals are still winning where it matters most. Its expected to see some receding support between general elections, but Liberals aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.
8) Which leads me to my final point: cynicism and skepticism aren’t keeping the Trudeau Liberals down. The observing class of Ottawa may have their own pessimistic insights, but its clear voters don’t share those where it matters most.
My points shouldn’t be taken as a victory lap by a fawning Liberal, but a wholly necessary dose of reality. To be recruiting stellar candidates and flipping seats from the opposition at a time when the punditry has declared the honeymoon phase as over is a huge repudiation.
Andrew Scheer: low energy. The same was said about Jeb Bush. Harsh, but true.
Warren,
I have a policy of never counting out a prospective leader. If Harper could make it, etc.
And, if memory serves, didn’t it take McGuinty a while before catching on? (Not to mention your other boss.)
Scheer isn’t out yet, but he seems to be almost on life support. Maybe yes, maybe no.
Through 12 rounds, Scheer trailed Bernier at the CPC leadership convention this past May. And then, in the 13th and final round of voting, Scheer squeaked past Bernier to narrowly win. And oh, 8,000 ballots weren’t counted. I wonder how many CPC voting participants wonder about the 8,000 ballots that weren’t counted? Would that have tipped the scales in favour of Bernier? You can bet Bernier supporters haven’t forgotten.
The Surrey result was the candidate(s), period. Kudos to the Liberals for landing an excellent candidate with huge local rep and name recognition. On the other hand, Kerry-Lynne Findlay? She’s almost like a generic candidate for hire in Greater Vancouver. This is the third bloody federal riding she’s run in. IMO the Tories made a lousy choice in nominating her. People talk about her having “profile”, but the fact is that she earned that “profile” being an MP in another riding. That was after she lost running in Point Grey. This was a winnable riding for the Tories, and as often happens, they shot themselves in the foot at the nomination stage. But the Liberals also had a formidable star. Local stuff matters.
Liberals know how to win in key battleground centres. Conservatives don’t.
Um, I don’t recall that happening so much for us from, say, 2005 to 2015, Mr. Blue Grit guy.
Fortress Toronto held in ’06, ’08 and ’11. Look it up.
Careful.