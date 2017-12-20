Feature, Musings —12.20.2017 09:24 AM—
Best and worst of Canadian political 2017
For my bestest-ever editor, the Hill Times‘ Kate Malloy – who oversees one of the few truly still-successful newspapers in Canada, by the by – I’m doing my clichéd year-end roundup of the year in Canadian politics. It’s fun, if nothing else. And, um, I need to file it later today.
But – because I am for, by and about the people – I want to open it up to the people. So, I am asking you, O My Readers, to offer your votes and commentaries in comments. The best ones will be tucked into the aforementioned year-end column.
So here goes:
- Most successful Canadian politician:
- Justin Trudeau
- Brad Wall
- Jagmeet Singh
- Um, that’s it, because I literally can’t think of anyone
- Least successful Canadian politician:
- Bill Morneau
- Melanie Joly
- Max Bernier
- My God there are so many possibilities
- Best political win in 2017:
- Trudeau flipping two CPC ridings in by-elections
- Scheer’s come-from-behind leadership victory
- A turban-wearing Sikh man winning a party leadership in the Trump era
- Something Warren hasn’t thought of, which frankly happens a lot as he gets older
- Biggest political screwup:
- Trudeau, Butts et al. sucking up to Trump with nothing to show for it
- Scheer’s relationship with the racist/anti-Semitic luminaries at The Rebel
- Singh and his party going into the witness protection program
- Warren doesn’t want to in any way influence your vote, but please don’t forget Melanie Joly: Netflix, Canada 150, Holocaust memorial, $6 million non-hockey hockey rink and doing nothing about the death of dozens of Canadian newspapers
- Story that will dominate Canadian politics in 2018:
- The end of NAFTA
- Election upheaval in Ontario, New Brunswick, Quebec (and municipal elections too)
- #MeToo finally landing on Parliament Hill and exacting divine retribution
- Lisa Kinsella running for Toronto city council and Warren being forced to start acting his age, for the first time ever
In order:
Trudeau
Bernier
Warren with age
Singh
Lisa
HUH? For either Best political win or Biggest screwup…
Did unknown Valerie Plante NOT score a jaw-dropping upset over politically-savvy and incredibly well-connected incumbent Liberal Denis Coderre in the Montreal mayoralty race?
Good one Scott. I agree with that.
I didn’t think you’d put anyone but Justin up there in top spot. Internationally maybe. Domestically…….yet to be determined.
You’re right about there being too many screw-ups to just name a few.
1. Justin Trudeau (this is hard for me to write)
2. Mélanie Joly
3.Singh winning the leadership
4. Singh disappearing
5. Lisa running and winning. Warren will still be Warren (please and thank you)
In order:
Trudeau
Joly
Singh win
Scheer/Rebel
#MeToo
These are really, really good, Warren.
There’s a lot that happens in a year in the world of politics, so its hard to put things in perspective looking back.
I’d say I agree with the majority of what you have up here. Though there are probably countless things one could add to the categories.
I think the new MTL mayor deserves a mention for the win column. I don’t know MTL municipal politics, but knocking off an incumbent – first term – mayor is a feat in my book.
The BC election was also noteworthy, somewhere on this list.
Also, let us not forget Kellie Leitch and her magnificent fall from lack-of-grace. Wasn’t much of a fall, albeit, but her decimation should be noted in the summary of 2017 as a deserving career death in politics.
Most successful Canadian politician:
Justin Trudeau
Least successful Canadian politician:
My God there are so many possibilities
*write-in candidate: Scheer, via his inability to capitalize on the expertise of the Harper camp’s support.
Best political win in 2017:
A turban-wearing Sikh man winning a party leadership in the Trump era
Biggest political screwup:
Scheer’s relationship with the racist/anti-Semitic luminaries at The Rebel
Story that will dominate Canadian politics in 2018:
#MeToo finally landing on Parliament Hill and exacting divine retribution