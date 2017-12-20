Best and worst of Canadian political 2017

Warren — Feature, Musings —

For my bestest-ever editor, the Hill Times‘ Kate Malloy – who oversees one of the few truly still-successful newspapers in Canada, by the by – I’m doing my clichéd year-end roundup of the year in Canadian politics. It’s fun, if nothing else. And, um, I need to file it later today.

But – because I am for, by and about the people – I want to open it up to the people. So, I am asking you, O My Readers, to offer your votes and commentaries in comments. The best ones will be tucked into the aforementioned year-end column.

So here goes:

Most successful Canadian politician: Justin Trudeau Brad Wall Jagmeet Singh Um, that’s it, because I literally can’t think of anyone



Least successful Canadian politician: Bill Morneau Melanie Joly Max Bernier My God there are so many possibilities



Best political win in 2017: Trudeau flipping two CPC ridings in by-elections Scheer’s come-from-behind leadership victory A turban-wearing Sikh man winning a party leadership in the Trump era Something Warren hasn’t thought of, which frankly happens a lot as he gets older



Biggest political screwup: Trudeau, Butts et al. sucking up to Trump with nothing to show for it Scheer’s relationship with the racist/anti-Semitic luminaries at The Rebel Singh and his party going into the witness protection program Warren doesn’t want to in any way influence your vote, but please don’t forget Melanie Joly: Netflix, Canada 150, Holocaust memorial, $6 million non-hockey hockey rink and doing nothing about the death of dozens of Canadian newspapers

