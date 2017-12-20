Musings —12.20.2017 03:13 PM—
David Akin broke the Aga Khan story, so he should have the definitive word
And it’s a brutal one.
PMJT first PM in history to violate a federal statute while in office: "Mr. Trudeau did contravene sections 5, 11, 12 and 21 of the [Conflict of Interest] Act but that he did not contravene subsection 14(1) of the Members' Code, or subsection 6(1) or section 7 of the Act. "
— David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) December 20, 2017
And the pathetic Trudeau fan boys and girls are attacking Akin on his twitter
They’re trying to sweep this away with rants about Harper, Michael Sona, Dean Del Maestro, Bruce Carson ect, ect.
And maybe it’s my anti-Trudeau bias, but he seemed rattled while answering, or more accurately providing non answers to media questioning about this.