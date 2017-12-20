12.20.2017 03:13 PM

David Akin broke the Aga Khan story, so he should have the definitive word

And it’s a brutal one.


Share
Share

1 Comment

  1. Matt says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    And the pathetic Trudeau fan boys and girls are attacking Akin on his twitter

    They’re trying to sweep this away with rants about Harper, Michael Sona, Dean Del Maestro, Bruce Carson ect, ect.

    And maybe it’s my anti-Trudeau bias, but he seemed rattled while answering, or more accurately providing non answers to media questioning about this.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*