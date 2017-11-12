Does HuffPo protect sexual abusers?

Warren — Musings —

Get this: I sent that column below – the one the Hill Times printed, about sexual harassment on Parliament Hill – to HuffPo.

Here’s the response I got from one [name removed at HuffPo’s request], a student at Ryerson: “DECLINED…[this] is not the forum for investigative reporting…Although you omitted names, the CBC employee you describe is easily identifiable.”

So Huffington Post will therefore assist in protecting that harasser. Because theirs “is not a forum for investigative reporting.” And because he’s “easily identifiable.”

Listen, [name removed at HuffPo’s request]: you are full of shit. It isn’t investigative journalism – it’s an opinion column, based on verifiable fact. Ryerson, I’m confident, teaches you the difference. If not, I’ll send you one of my books to help you out.

But if the victimizer is “easily identifiable,” as you claim – and I’m not so sure about that, but let’s just say you are right – then why are you conspiring to ensure he is not identified? What about HuffPo’s pious editorials, demanding that we all take these stories of abuse seriously? Oh, wait.

HuffPo protects sexual harassers: that’s the only conclusion that can be drawn from your actions, today.