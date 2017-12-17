Feature, Musings —12.17.2017 11:22 AM—
Donald Trump is a white supremacist
He is. I’ve been writing about the racist Right for more than 30 years – and fighting them as a lawyer, or as a political activist, for almost as long. I know one when I see one.
When Lisa and I worked for Hillary Clinton, everyone else on the campaign knew that Trump was a white supremacist, too. It was accepted as fact. Hillary even gave a celebrated speech about it, here. You should read it.
And here’s one thing I’ve learned in all those years writing about white supremacists and neo-Nazis: you should never assume that, just because you’ve written an exhaustively-researched, 3,655-word tour de force speech that documents how Donald Trump is a racist, that about a third of your audience aren’t racist, too. Because they were. And are.
At lunch at Hillary’s Brooklyn headquarters a few days before the presidential vote, I said as much to a senior Clifton staffer. “I think the case to prosecute is that he is unfit to be president,” I said. “Not so much that he’s a racist. Because, you know…”
Because a plurality of Americans are racist too.
But I didn’t say that, because I’m a polite Canadian, and I was just a lowly volunteer on her campaign. I didn’t say what, to me, I had believed for a long time: Donald Trump said and did racist things because he knew many Americans were racist, too.
And he won because of that, not despite that.
Anyway, here we are. There has been an unprecedented explosion in hate crime and hate activity in the past year. In that time – and partly because of the release of Recipe For Hate – I have done literally hundreds of interviews and speeches about what is going on, all over the U.S. and Canada and Europe. And here is what I have said every time.
The beast of fascism is awake. And it is awake because of Trump.
Why? Because Donald Trump has given the white supremacists and the neo-Nazis hope. He has legitimized them. If one of us can win the most powerful office on Earth, we can do anything. That’s what they say to each other. It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.
Here’s the New York Times this morning, in a front-page story about the same thing, as it has played out with school kids:
Last year’s contentious presidential election gave oxygen to hate. An analysis of F.B.I. crime data by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found a 26 percent increase in bias incidents in the last quarter of 2016 — the heart of the election season — compared with the same period the previous year. The trend has continued into 2017, with the latest partial data for the nation’s five most populous cities showing a 12 percent increase.
In addition, anti-Muslim episodes have nearly doubled since 2014, according to Brian Levin, the director of the center, which he said has also counted more “mega rallies” by white nationalists in the last two years than in the previous 20. “I haven’t seen anything like this during my three decades in the field,” he said.
Peppered among these incidents is a phenomenon distinct from the routine racism so familiar in this country: the provocative use of “Trump,” after the man whose comments about Mexicans, Muslims and undocumented immigrants — coupled with his muted responses to white nationalist activity — have proved so inflammatory. His words have also become an accelerant…
How will it all end? In more blood, I’m afraid. It is inevitable. They are going to do all that they can to prevent another Alabama – Charlottesville-type racist rallies, gerrymandering, vote suppression, fraud, firing Mueller. Whatever it takes, they’ll fucking do it. They didn’t get this far to let it all slip away, believe me.
Every day, pollsters methodically document how Donald Trump is the most unpopular president in the history of polling. Only third of Americans approve of his performance, they say, and the media always cheerfully report that. His racism and his extremism are taking a toll, they say.
But they’re looking at it in the wrong way.
That one-third isn’t shrinking. It’s rock-solid. It’s the one third of Americans who know Trump is a racist, and a homophobe, and a misogynist. They know it.
And they like it.
One worry I have about that solid one third is that it is so solid that the Republicans at large will be unwilling to show disloyalty to Trump. I think they’d gamble on him again as not doing so would destroy their support base and they’d lose their seats to Democrats. And if they stay united, maybe they can still win. Which is so outrageous an idea to me it seems impossible.
Hmmmm. Fake news. What are your sources regarding this bologna???. And Why would you block a long time friend and reader just for questioning what you write?? Feeling a little embarrassed about writing such garbage???. You need to expose your sources otherwise you should quit.
Meant for Warren? I have no idea what you’re on about.
You’re bang-on with this assessment.
As a POC who has felt the sting of abject racism, it has never shocked me how racist people you ‘never suspected’ may be. For me, a real eye-opener has always been making phone calls during election campaigns, or reading social media commentary.
The phones are most striking though: as someone with a completely ‘small-town Prairie accent’, it’s shocking what people will confide in you about ‘those people’ (insert name of any maligned ethnic, cultural, or gender group here).
Apartment buzzers/intercoms are fun too. Chatted with lots of folks over intercoms, where the attitude and tone completely changes when they come to the door, and… oh. These are 100% people who did not intend on voting for who I was canvassing for, but wanted to chat anyway.
Keep writing and speaking Warren. Education and speaking out are the best ways of fighting the ignorance, fear, and hate.
Donald Trump is a mirror to America.
America is, and has been racist for a long time.
His success was inevitable because it was only a matter of time until some – anyone – as brazen and shameless as him to come along and exploit what any outside observer could see.
Trump is like a brain surgeon when it comes to dog-whistling demagoguery. He took language and innuendo that has bubbled in the beneath the surface of the anxious white populace and made it the fuel for his antics. It takes a special kind of narcism and recklessness to do what Trump has.
So, the question of what Trump is or isn’t, doesn’t hold much relevance in the broader scope of the issue. The more pressing question that Americans need to be asking is ‘Why is America so racist?’.
The longer Americans keep avoiding the grotesque hatred that is boiling over in their society, the more pointless any resistance to Trump becomes. Trump could be impeached tomorrow and it still wouldn’t change the fact that 30% of the country is fond of Trump.
Charlie,
Yup. For Warren and yours truly, perhaps the best example is how the Irish were treated upon arrival in NYC and Beantown.
Not to mention the deliberate genocide against Native Americans.
thanks, Warren. i’ve been trying to make these points are clearly as possible whenever the subject comes up in conversation. so far, anecdotally, Canadian people simply don’t get it. we have to keep fighting for the truth, it’s not a given.
Agree with much of it and I think while overt racism be less tolerated that doesn’t mean people don’t feel bigotry in their heart. I don’t think the high level of racism is unique to America, in fact it seems humans in general tend to be intolerant of those different than their own and while intolerance causes a lot of harm, it seems to be a tough battle to win. I also think there are a lot of whites who still believe in the idea of white privilege and subconsciously look down on those of non-white cultures as being inferior. They won’t say it publicly but they believe a lot of the stereotypes and so when someone makes dog whistles it is quite effective. Surprisingly there is very little racism anywhere in the world towards whites. Yes lots of non-whites are bigots, but usually to other non-white groups which I never really understood. Sure many on the alt right claim whites are the most oppressed, but as someone who has travelled to 50 countries and never faced any discrimination I can say that is false. Sort of like sexism too, many males sexist towards women but seldom are women towards men.
I would have preferred it had HRC not walked back the “deplorables” line, which was honest and accurate. There were a lot of voters who didn’t see what the stakes were last year.
The Achilles heel of Democrats: contrition.
There’s a reason why Rush Limbaugh and Breitbart followers have taken up “Deplorables” as a moniker to take pride in. Racist, full of hate and proud of it.
Fake news!!! Give us real proof…stop spreading hate….People like you keep the race war going just as our last president perpetuated!!!
You should write on more positive things and write how we are all Americans!!!
Sad to be so obsessed with a President and fill people up with your “Opinion”
God Bless you!