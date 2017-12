54. Warren Kinsella, author: “DOA, 2005. Joey ‘Sh–head’ Keithley sat at the Horseshoe bar with me, up by the doors, and he gave me one of his band’s T-shirts: ‘THIS MACHINE KILLS FASCISTS, it said. On back: ‘TALK MINUS ACTION EQUALS ZERO.’ All these young punks, just kids, would walk up and tell him he’d changed their lives. He’d smile.”