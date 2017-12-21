Musings —12.21.2017 02:20 PM—
I admit it: I love KFC!
Our Daisy colleagues are really, really smart.
I think this is a really good idea, don’t you?
I suppose if Intellectual Property ninjas sent from Kentucky by The Colonel himself rappel down from the ceiling to try and kill this campaign with The Death of A Thousand Writs™, then that will make the news in a big way, which is — what? Free advertising? Probably with a sympathetic press, too.
So it’s all good, even if it goes wrong. Right?
Warren,
Looks OK to me trademark and copyright wise. No visible barrel in sight — and may Lisa get all her opponents over said barrel!
And the green bottle, why?
That looks pretty close to the real thing. Maybe put a maple leaf behind her, then you could always claim it was just a flag, not a barrel.
And do you really want to associate her with greasy fried chicken?
But it definitely sticks in my head. I’m undecided whether I like it or not.
Warren, the city logo is not allowed on candidate campaign material 😉