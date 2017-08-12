I stand with Trudeau

Warren — Feature, Musings —

We used to be friends, we had a falling out. And: he has a very different style than my guy, the Shawinigan Strangler. We were the undersell and overperform gang, you know? We were more fiscally conservative, we didn’t bet the house on rookies, and (I think) we were a bit more adept on the international stage.

But – upon reading this David Akin report – I’ve never been more proud of Justin Trudeau, and never more happy that he is presently Prime Minister. Why? Well, as I get older, and as I get closer to the grave – and as I regularly tell friends and family – I find myself becoming far less partisan than I was in my youth. These days, I tend to think the differences between the Canadian political parties is pretty negligible. And, these days, I am a great admirer of pretty much everyone who dares enter public life.

As such, as I prepare to shuffle off to something else, my only partisanship is increasingly my first love, journalism. I evaluate every politician’s worth, these days, through the prism of journalism. If they promote a free and flourishing media (like the aforementioned Trudeau), I’m a fan. If they don’t (like Donald Trump and Melanie Joly), I’m not.

In the Trump era, where political/governmental institutions are failing us, and the only people defending democracy seem to work at the New York Times and the Washington Post and CNN, a free press has never been more important. Democracy is literally at stake.

Ipso facto, here’s David Akin, who clearly was as impressed as I was. To me, Trudeau’s words, below, should be inscribed on the wall of every journalism school in Canada.

On Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s last day of a week-long visit to China — a week in which he had done his best to be a gracious guest and not say anything remotely controversial about the dictatorship that was hosting him — Trudeau said something rather remarkable. It may even be historic. Speaking on Chinese soil, in the presence of several members of China’s obsequious state media, he said that reporters play an essential “challenge function.” He told his Chinese hosts that “traditional media” — a traditional media which, in his own country, has been, at times, harsh, unfair, and ungenerous to him personally as well as to his own government — he said traditional media play “an essential role … in the success of the society.” Journalists. Essential. In the age of Trump and #FakeNews, this is heady stuff. It is to Trudeau’s great credit that he said these things and said them in China!