Warren — Feature, Musings —12.12.2017 10:30 PM OH MY GOD I AM SO HAPPY WOOOOOOOT #AlabamaSenateElection Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Charlie says: December 12, 2017 at 10:56 pm Thank. Fucking. God!!! I had very low hopes for Alabama and the US in general, but I really didn’t want to live in a world that would elect a goddamn racist, backwoods pedophile. Also, Donald Trump is finished. Jesus. Reply Eric Weiss says: December 12, 2017 at 11:13 pm I’m ecstatic! I thought for sure Moore was going to win. I also bet somewhere, Mitch “Yertle the Turtle” McConnel is secretly thanking his lucky stars he doesn’t have to put up with Moore in the Senate. Best part is, Trumplethinskin’s gotta be seething over this. His endorsement of Savage in the primary and Moore in the election didn’t mean shit. That’s gotta bruise his overinflated ego. Reply Matt says: December 12, 2017 at 11:26 pm I suspect there are at least a few Republicans in the Senate who are happy as well knowing they won’t have to deal with all the baggage Moore would have brought with him. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Thank. Fucking. God!!!
I had very low hopes for Alabama and the US in general, but I really didn’t want to live in a world that would elect a goddamn racist, backwoods pedophile.
Also, Donald Trump is finished.
Jesus.
I’m ecstatic! I thought for sure Moore was going to win. I also bet somewhere, Mitch “Yertle the Turtle” McConnel is secretly thanking his lucky stars he doesn’t have to put up with Moore in the Senate.
Best part is, Trumplethinskin’s gotta be seething over this. His endorsement of Savage in the primary and Moore in the election didn’t mean shit. That’s gotta bruise his overinflated ego.
I suspect there are at least a few Republicans in the Senate who are happy as well knowing they won’t have to deal with all the baggage Moore would have brought with him.