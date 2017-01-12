Feature, Musings —12.01.2017 08:34 AM—
Punk rock, reaching across borders and the ages
Our record label CEO, Simon Harvey, sent me a note:
Well, this is cool. A friend in Vancouver just posted a picture, of a stack of great old singles he’s recently scooped, in the ’70s punk collector group. Joe Kidd– an early ’80s fixture who played in the most important Philippine punk band and is to that country’s scene as Biafra is to the US or Shithead is to Canada– posted this reply. I’m sending him both the Nasties EP and an SFH LP, of course!
You can read more about Joe Kidd here. And here’s his note to Simon!